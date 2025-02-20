News
Axar Patel Rohit Sharma
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

‘Turned My Back’: Axar Patel Responds to Rohit Sharma Squandering His Hattrick Opportunity During Champions Trophy Clash vs BAN

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Axar Patel finished with figures of 2/43 from nine overs.

Axar Patel Rohit Sharma

India spinner Axar Patel missed a golden opportunity to get a hat-trick during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. Axar had struck twice in the ninth over to dismiss Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Jaker Ali was the batter who faced him in the next ball. Jaker came forward to defend but ended up edging it towards Rohit Sharma at slip. But the India skipper missed out on taking a regulation catch.

Axar reacts to Rohit’s drop

Axar later revealed that while he was about to celebrate the wicket, he immediately realised Rohit dropping the catch.

“I was about to celebrate, but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens. Everyone makes mistakes,” Axar told official broadcasters Star Sports during the mid-innings show.

Axar hoped that it would be an easier batting wicket as the ball got older.

“It’s a slow wicket and as the ball gets older, it gets easier to bat. Second innings, it’ll continue to remain slow. My role is to contribute whenever my team needs. Happy that the team trusts me a lot,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma’s costly drop

That drop from Rohit proved to be costly for India as Jaker Ali went on to score 68 off 114 deliveries. Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 35/5 at the stage of the game. However, Jaker Ali and centurion Towhid Hridoy forged 154 runs for the sixth wicket. The duo’s knocks eventually led the Bangla Tigers to 229, a respectable total given the troublesome situation where they were earlier in the game.

Axar Patel finished with figures of 2/43 from nine overs. Pacer Mohammed Shami (5/53) was the pick of the bowlers whereas Harshit Rana finished with figures of 3/31.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have begun India’s run chase against Bangladesh. The fans would be hoping for a good start by the top order for a thumping victory.

