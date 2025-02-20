News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Harshit Rana
watch
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.

Harshit Rana

During the ongoing BAN vs IND clash in the Champions Trophy 2025, India pacer Harshit Rana brought out his iconic and controversial flying kiss celebration after dismissing opposition skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck.

The incident happened early in the Bangladesh innings in just the second over, reducing them to 2 for 2. Rana bowled a full delivery outside off as Shanto attempted a drive but failed to keep it down. Virat Kohli took a sharp catch at cover-point and Rana celebrated the wicket with a flying kiss.

Check the video of the incident below.

Notably, Harshit Rana had previously used the same celebration while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ:

India bowlers put Bangladesh in an early state of bother

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers made a stellar start as Bangladesh lost half their side in the first powerplay itself. The Bangla Tigers found themselves in a spot of bother early, reeling at 35 for 5.

So far, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami have taken two wickets each while Rana has got one scalp. However, Axar missed a hattrick chance after Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter and gifted a lifeline to Jaker Ali.

At the time of writing this report, the Bangladesh scoreboard read 103 for 5 in 29 overs with Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy currently at the crease.

The duo is doing the rebuilding work for Bangladesh to make amends for the early setback. They have now managed to script a 68-run stand and are looking well-settled in the middle. India will only hope that the missed chance doesn’t prove too costly and they find a way to break the partnership before it gets too dangerous.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs IND
Champions Trophy 2025
Harshit Rana
Najmul Hossain Shanto

Related posts

[WATCH] Jaker Ali Emulates Nitish Kumar Reddy; Does ‘Pushpa Celebration’ After Fifty Against India In Champions Trophy 2025

The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs.
7:38 pm
Disha Asrani
Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy Does A Glenn Maxwell, Scores Century With Cramps In His Leg [WATCH]

7:01 pm
Samarnath Soory

KL Rahul’s Presence Of Mind Gifts India Wicket Out Of Thin Air, Removes Bangladesh Opener Tanzid Hasan [WATCH]

4:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma

Angry Rohit Sharma Slaps Ground Ferociously After Dropping Sitter off Axar Patel Hat-Trick Ball vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter during India's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai.
4:45 pm
Vishnu PN
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni Offers Sanju Samson To Sign Bat but Kerala Wicketkeeper Politely Declines Before Signing Soon After; WATCH

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson shared a heartwarming moment during an event in Mumbai.
3:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Champions Trophy 2025; WATCH

Glenn Phillips took a stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the Champions Trophy
9:25 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy