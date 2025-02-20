Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.

During the ongoing BAN vs IND clash in the Champions Trophy 2025, India pacer Harshit Rana brought out his iconic and controversial flying kiss celebration after dismissing opposition skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck.

The incident happened early in the Bangladesh innings in just the second over, reducing them to 2 for 2. Rana bowled a full delivery outside off as Shanto attempted a drive but failed to keep it down. Virat Kohli took a sharp catch at cover-point and Rana celebrated the wicket with a flying kiss.

Check the video of the incident below.

Notably, Harshit Rana had previously used the same celebration while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India bowlers put Bangladesh in an early state of bother

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers made a stellar start as Bangladesh lost half their side in the first powerplay itself. The Bangla Tigers found themselves in a spot of bother early, reeling at 35 for 5.

So far, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami have taken two wickets each while Rana has got one scalp. However, Axar missed a hattrick chance after Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter and gifted a lifeline to Jaker Ali.

At the time of writing this report, the Bangladesh scoreboard read 103 for 5 in 29 overs with Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy currently at the crease.

The duo is doing the rebuilding work for Bangladesh to make amends for the early setback. They have now managed to script a 68-run stand and are looking well-settled in the middle. India will only hope that the missed chance doesn’t prove too costly and they find a way to break the partnership before it gets too dangerous.

