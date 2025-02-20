Angry Rohit Sharma Slaps Ground Ferociously After Dropping Sitter off Axar Patel Hat-Trick Ball vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter during India's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai.

India captain Rohit Sharma was seemingly furious with himself after he dropped a sitter during his team’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.

Axar Patel was the bowler bowling the ninth over of the match to Jaker Ali who was o strike. Ali broght himself forward to block, but eventually got a thick outside edge that flew towards Rohit at first slip. It looked like a regulation catch, but Rohit put the catch down and vented his frustration by slapping the ground.



Axar was on a hat-trick in that over as Bangladesh were 35/5 in 8.3 overs after the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against India. The Tigers, however, got off to a forgettable start as Mohammed Shami struck in the very first over with the dismissal of Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh lost four more wickets in the first powerplay and were restricted to 39/5 after 10 overs. At the time of writing this report, Bangladesh were 70/5 in 19 overs with Towhid Hridoy (18*) and Jaker Ali (19*) unbeaten.

Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami have taken two wickets each whereas Harshit Rana has also taken a wicket so far. India are coming to the Champions Trophy on the back of a 3-0 ODI series win over England. India are missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back spasm he sustained during the Test series in Australia.

After the Bangladesh game, the Men in Blue will next lock horns against Pakistan on February 23 before finishing the group stage with a match against New Zealand on March 2.

