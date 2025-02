As if Pakistan’s bummer performance in the curtain raiser of the Champions Trophy 2025 was not enough, they will also be without Fakhar Zaman for the big clash against India in Dubai. Fakhar sustained a muscular sprain while fielding in the opening fixture and walked off the field.

He later returned for batting but looked in obvious pain, and his innings was painful. Now he will not travel with other team members to Dubai in what is a must-win encounter for Pakistan.

More to follow…