Will Saim Ayub Play in Champions Trophy 2025? Latest Report Provides Update on Recovery Timeline

Pakistan have been dealt a major blow ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 after talented young opener Saim Ayub suffered a fracture on his right ankle during the ongoing second Test against South Africa. He has subsequently been ruled out for six weeks.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development after an MRI scan conducted on Friday (January 3), which revealed the extent of the injury.

The diagnosis now rules the 22-year-old out of Pakistan’s upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies later this month, as well as a tri-series at home in February involving South Africa and New Zealand. Additionally, it puts him under pressure to recover in time for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to begin in Karachi in just over six weeks.

Missing Ayub in the ICC event will be a major setback for the hosts and the defending champions, especially since he has evolved into a key player for Pakistan across all formats. He made crucial contributions in ODI series victories in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, where he scored two centuries in three matches and won the Player of the Series award.

How did Saim Ayub fracture his ankle?

On Day 1 of the second SA vs PAK Test, Ayub was forced to leave the field on a stretcher early in the match, after just the seventh over.

Ryan Rickelton had played a shot that sent the ball through the slips, and Ayub raced toward deep third, joined by Aamer Jamal. While Jamal managed to stop the ball, Ayub was positioned to relay it back but lost his balance and twisted his ankle. He collapsed in immediate pain, clutching the lower part of his leg, prompting the physio to rush to his aid.

After receiving extensive treatment off the field, Ayub could not put weight on his right ankle. He was visibly upset and tearful as he was carried off on a stretcher, later seen using crutches and wearing a medical boot.

