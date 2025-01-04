Benching Prasidh Krishna For Harshit Rana ‘Made No Cricketing Sense’ – Is Former India Pacer Making a Valid Point?

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has openly criticized the team management’s decision to sideline Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna for much of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in favour of Harshit Rana. Krishna was only brought into the playing XI during the final Test in Sydney after an injury to Akash Deep.

India’s bowling department for the BGT revolved around Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, with the third seamer slot up for grabs due to Mohammed Shami’s incomplete recovery. Harshit Rana was given the nod in the first two Tests, followed by Akash Deep for the next two matches.

Meanwhile, Krishna had impressed in the India ‘A’ setup, picking up 10 wickets in two unofficial Tests against Australia ‘A,’ including a standout four-wicket haul at the MCG. Despite his form and rhythm, he was overlooked until late in the series.

Dodda Ganesh voiced his frustration on social media, posting on X, “After having seen what he’d done in the India-A games prior to the test series, picking Harshit Rana ahead of Prasidh made no cricketing sense whatsoever. Prasidh was in great rhythm; and India missed a trick by not picking him from the beginning.” After having seen what he’d done in the India-A games prior to the test series, picking Harshit Rana ahead of Prasidh made no cricketing sense whatsoever. Prasidh was in great rhythm; and India missed a trick by not picking him from the beginning #BGT2024 #AUSvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) January 4, 2025

Harshit Rana’s initial inclusion showed promise, particularly on the bouncy Perth pitch. However, he failed to make an impact, ending the second Test wicketless with the pink ball, which led to his exclusion.

Krishna finally got his opportunity in the Sydney Test on a green top that offered plenty of bounce. Though initially wayward and smashed for a six by Steve Smith, he gradually settled into a lethal rhythm.

Prasidh Krishna Shines in Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence

With Bumrah sidelined due to an injury during the match, Krishna took on additional responsibility and delivered crucial breakthroughs. His figures of 3-42 in the first innings included the dismissals of key Australian players Steve Smith, Beau Webster, and Alex Carey, ensuring that India did not concede a lead.

While Krishna’s performance reaffirmed his potential, Ganesh’s criticism highlights what might have been a missed opportunity for the team. The debate raises questions about India’s selection strategy, particularly given Krishna’s early success in the World Test Championship cycle and his strong showing in the lead-up games.

India’s decision-making for the BGT will undoubtedly be analyzed, especially in light of Krishna’s eventual impact. Whether this late inclusion was a stroke of luck or a delayed correction, it leaves much for the management to ponder ahead of future challenges.

Our Verdict on the Prasidh Krishna vs Harshit Rana debate

In hindsight, it is easy to say Krishna should have been preferred ahead of Harshit, it also needs to be noted that the bowling friendly conditions in SCG has helped Krishna. Moreover, the Indian team management was quite proactive in replacing Harshit after his bad outing in the second Test.

Akash Deep was brought in and he bowled quite well, without much luck in his favour. Krishna did bowl well in the India A matches, but so did Harshit Rana. So, it is a bit unfair to blame the management as Rana did offer some skills that are preferable in Australian conditions, even though he was a little inexperienced. His performance in the first Test was also quite impressive.

But, yes, the Indian management should have gauged that Prasidh or Akash Deep were better options for the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide than Rana. They missed a trick there and that’s the only thing they should be criticised for.