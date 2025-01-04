Bad News for India! Jasprit Bumrah Leaves the Stadium for Scans Midway Through the SCG Test

He bowled just one over after the Lunch break in the second session and left the field due to some discomfort.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s captain in the Sydney Test, was seen leaving the field in his training kit with the medical staff. He was seen leaving the stadium and sitting in a car, probably going for scans due to an unknown injury.

He bowled just one over after the Lunch break in the second session and left the field due to some discomfort. Initially, it looked precautionary, but the injury seemed serious enough, and he is unlikely to bowl in this innings.

In fact, his participation in the remainder of the game is in jeopardy, given the way he was going off the field. For now, the only update is that Bumrah has left the field and is off to the hospital, with further details awaited.

If he doesn’t participate in the remaining contest, India will be under immense pressure and find it arduous to win the game. They are already without Akash Deep, and other pacers have blown hot and cold throughout this series.

Jasprit Bumrah’s excessive workload throughout this series

Jasprit Bumrah has done the heavy lifting for India throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, bowling extended spells in almost every game. He has bowled 151.2 overs this series, the second-most among all and most among Indian bowlers.

There was a stat that Bumrah has been on the field for all days of this Border Gavaskar Trophy as a batter or bowler, which shows how much he has done for the team. Whenever the team required a wicket, they called Bumrah, and the rest between spells has been minimal.

While he has maintained good shape in the last year or so, India were prudent enough to rest him between the spells and not continuously play him so many games. Unfortunately, they have been tempted to play him all matches on this tour, and mediocre performances from other bowlers meant he bowled far too many extended spells.

So, this was always coming, and the team management would hope the injury is not serious enough to rule him out for a long period. Virat Kohli is the stand-in captain in Bumrah’s absence.

