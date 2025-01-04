News
Rohit Sharma has cleared the air around talks regarding his retirement from Test cricket, stating he is not retiring and has just stood down.
News
January 4, 2025 - 8:25 am

‘I’ve Not Retired’ – Rohit Sharma Drops Bombshell Statement Amidst SCG Test Drama

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

On Star Sports, he said the only reason not to play the Sydney Test is that he is out of form, and India must win this contest.

“This is not a retirement decision, neither am I stepping away from the game. I am out of this Test because I am out of form. There’s no guarantee that the runs won’t come after two months or five months. We have seen it too often in cricket: every minute every second, every day, life changes”.

He further added he has to be realistic with himself and journalists and commentators can’t change his opinions. Rohit feels he is sensible and knows what to do with life.

“I have belief in myself that things will change. At the same time, I have to be realistic with myself. The opinions of those with a mic, a pen, or a laptop can’t change our life. I have played for so many years, they can’t decide when we should retire, when we should sit out or lead. I am sensible and mature, the father of two kids – I have some idea about what to do with life.”

Rohit Sharma’s horrible run in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma’s tepid run in the longest format started with the home season against Bangladesh in September last year. Since the start of the home series, he has 164 runs at an average of 10.93 in 15 Test innings, with only one 50+ score.

His horrible run in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he could only compile 31 runs in five outings, with the best of 10. He was also allotted his preferred batting position – opening – in the Boxing Day Test, but his performance didn’t improve.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Recruit Sizzles With a Fiery Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy After Slamming 2 Double Centuries in 4 Days in U23 Tournament

India already have too many out-of-form batters and couldn’t afford a misfiring captain to take the lead. So, Rohit’s decision was wise and understandable, given it also opened a place for Shubman Gill to come in again.

India don’t play a Test match until the England tour later this year, and the focus will now shift to white-ball formats. He will look to dominate in the white-ball assignments and see whether he is ready to come in the Test side again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma

