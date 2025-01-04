Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2025 Recruit Sizzles With a Fiery Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy After Slamming 2 Double Centuries in 4 Days in U23 Tournament

His recent form will definitely make the DC management happy about their purchase.

Talented young batter Sameer Rizvi, who was acquired by Delhi Capitals for a steal deal of 95 lakhs during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, once again gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess.

Rizvi’s recent form will definitely make the DC management happy about their purchase after the 21-year-old registered a scintillating ton of 105 (82) today in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), during a match between Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. The dynamic right-hander hit five boundaries and seven sixes en route to his ton.

Rizvi’s knock was also a strong reply to the Uttar Pradesh selectors who had initially snubbed him from the VHT squad but recalled him following some stellar performances in Mens U23 State A Trophy.

2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣* runs

9️⃣7️⃣ balls

2️⃣0️⃣ Sixes

1️⃣3️⃣ fours



Watch 🎥 highlights of Uttar Pradesh captain Sameer Rizvi's record-breaking fastest double century in Men's U23 State A Trophy, against Arunachal Pradesh in Vadodara 🔥

Rizvi’s knock is a continuation of his sublime form in the U23 tournament from last week where he slammed two double centuries in four days, out of which one was the fastest-ever double ton in U23 level. He played six innings, amassing a staggering 728 runs at a mindboggling average of 242.67, comprising four centuries.

In the VHT as well, Rizvi has looked in good touch, managing scores of 48, 0 and 105.

Sameer Rizvi on a redemption path

Sameer Rivi had an underwhelming performance in the previous IPL 2024 season playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rizvi could manage just 51 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 118.60 following which CSK decided to release him. His stocks also witnessed a dip from last time when CSK paid INR 8.4 crores to secure his services during IPL 2024 to DC playing 95 lakhs this time around.

Nevertheless, Rizvi appears to be on a redemption arc and his recent form will undoubtedly boost his morale going into the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

