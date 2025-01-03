Delhi Capitals’ Backup for IPL 2025 Shatters World Record After Hattrick of Unbeaten Centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He has a mindboggling average of 542.

Dynamic batter Karun Nair, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction for INR 50 lakhs has been enjoying the form of his life.

Plying his trade for his state team Vidarbha in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), Nair slammed a hattrick of unbeaten centuries with his latest coming in today’s match against Uttar Pradesh. With his recent knock of 112, the 33-year-old shattered the world record for most consecutive List A runs without being dismissed, surpassing New Zealand’s James Franklin’s (527) tally from 2010.

His scores in the last five innings read – 111*, 44*, 163*, 111* and 112* which comes to a total of 542 runs, setting a new landmark.

Karun Nair makes a strong case for a place in Delhi Capitals playing XI in IPL 2025 with his sublime form

Karun Nair has been in sublime form in the current domestic season and will definitely make the DC selectors think for a berth in the playing XI.

Prior to the VHT, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), the right-hander amassed 255 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 177.08. In the VHT too, he is the leading run scorer at the moment with 542 runs across five innings with a mindboggling average of 542.

Earlier this year, during the Maharaja T20 Trophy held in August, Karun showcased exceptional performance by amassing 560 runs across 12 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 124, and he achieved an outstanding average of 56.00 along with an impressive strike rate of 181.22.

Although his IPL career does not do justice to the sheer talent he possesses, Nair will hope to continue this purple patch in a bid to revive his career in the cash-rich tournament.

