KKR Batter on Fire Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 80 off 53 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Ramandeep Singh gave a fiery display of his explosive batting in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Ramandeep, who was retained by the defending champions for INR 4 crores ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, blasted 80 off 53 balls, striking at an impressive rate of 150.94 during a match between Punjab and Hyderabad. His innings included six boundaries and four sixes.

Ramandeep’s heroics helped Punjab post a towering total of 426 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma also played stellar knocks, registering 137 and 93 respectively to propel Punjab to the massive score.

Ramandeep Singh has witnessed a sharp rise

Ramandeep recently made his India debut during the South Africa T20I tour on the back of a promising display in the previous IPL 2024 season where he scored 125 runs at a blistering strike rate of 201.61.

In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, Ramandeep gave a display of his all-round abilities by scoring 81 runs at a strike rate of 180 in seven innings, with the best of 39*. Furthermore, he picked up 5 wickets at 16.20 runs apiece in five innings with the ball.

Ramandeep has already showcased that he can play fine cameos with both the bat and the ball. With smart utilization, Ramandeep could reliably contribute a couple of overs for KKR with his medium pace next season. The all-rounder’s performances in the lower order also bring energy to the innings with his powerful knocks. Given the sheer potential, KKR retained him under the uncapped player quota, and Ramandeep will once again be an integral cog for the three-time IPL winners next season.

