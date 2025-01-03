News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh scored another fantastic century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 3, 2025 - 3:43 pm

Punjab Kings Uncapped Batter Continues His Amazing Form Before IPL 2025; Completes a Hat-Trick of Centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Prabhsimran scored 137 runs in 105 balls, including 20 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 130.48.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh scored another fantastic century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh scored another fantastic century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. He has been in sensational form throughout this tournament and extended his good run in the game.

Prabhsimran scored 137 runs in 105 balls, including 20 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 130.48. 71.53% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Prabhsimran hit a boundary every 4.57 deliveries.

He hit shots all around the park, showing his range, and was severe against almost every bowler, showing his ruthless approach with the willow. He came into the contest on the back of two consecutive centuries and registered a hat-trick of centuries after his latest ton.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

His scores in this Vijay Hazare Tournament read: 137, 125, 150*, 26, 0 & 35*, showing amazing consistency and taking rapid strides as a batter. Prabhsimran played a crucial role in helping Punjab post a big total in the first innings, and the batter showed tremendous power-hitting and ability to maintain a high strike rate despite playing big knocks.

Punjab post 426/4 in the first innings after being asked to field first

Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first, but the move backfired as Punjab openers came with all guns blazing again. Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma (93) formed a whopping 196-run stand for the opening stand in 24.1 overs before the latter departed.

However, the upcoming batters kept the tempo going and played big shots on what was apparently a nice batting deck. Anmolpreet Singh (46) played a fine hand before Ramandeep Singh came up with a sensational 80-run cameo in just 53 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 150.94.

Later, Nehal Wadhera (35) and Naman Dhir (14) provided the impetus to the innings in the death overs and ended Punjab’s dig on a high. Punjab posted a big 426/4, flexing their power again in the tournament.

Punjab have one of the best batting lineups in the competition, consistently posting big scores with the willow. Prabhsimran has been improving consistently, and if he continues this way, he will soon knock the team India’s doors.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab
Punjab Kings

Related posts

KKR Ramandeep Singh

KKR Batter on Fire Ahead of IPL 2025! Smashes 80 off 53 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

His fireworks helped his team post a towering total of 426 for 4 in their allotted 50 overs.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Bevon Jacobs Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

He was acquired for INR 30 lakhs by MI.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Former KKR Player Sheldon Jackson Announces Retirement

Former KKR Player Announces Retirement From White-Ball Cricket, To Continue Playing Long-Format

His final white-ball appearance was in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 31, 2024.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer scored a scintillating century in Mumbai’s latest Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Puducherry in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings New Recruit Continues His Good Form; Scores a Marvellous 137 Under Pressure To Revive His Team

Shreyas Iyer scored 137 runs in 133 balls, including 16 boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 103.01.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Rajasthan Royals

3 Stars Rajasthan Royals (RR) Might Bench in IPL 2025

With a 20-member squad, it is understandable that there will be a few names who won't get the chance to feature.
Indian Premier League - IPL
03/01/2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) probably had the most underwhelming IPL 2025 auction, and their strategy was weird.

Lucknow Super Giants Face an Opening Conundrum in IPL 2025, But There’s an Easy Long-term Fix

They bought too many inconsistent or unknown players rather than going for several big options and barely spent anything on quality cricketers.
Indian Premier League - IPL
02/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy