Punjab Kings Uncapped Batter Continues His Amazing Form Before IPL 2025; Completes a Hat-Trick of Centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prabhsimran scored 137 runs in 105 balls, including 20 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 130.48.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh scored another fantastic century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. He has been in sensational form throughout this tournament and extended his good run in the game.

Prabhsimran scored 137 runs in 105 balls, including 20 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 130.48. 71.53% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Prabhsimran hit a boundary every 4.57 deliveries.

He hit shots all around the park, showing his range, and was severe against almost every bowler, showing his ruthless approach with the willow. He came into the contest on the back of two consecutive centuries and registered a hat-trick of centuries after his latest ton.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

His scores in this Vijay Hazare Tournament read: 137, 125, 150*, 26, 0 & 35*, showing amazing consistency and taking rapid strides as a batter. Prabhsimran played a crucial role in helping Punjab post a big total in the first innings, and the batter showed tremendous power-hitting and ability to maintain a high strike rate despite playing big knocks.

Punjab post 426/4 in the first innings after being asked to field first

Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first, but the move backfired as Punjab openers came with all guns blazing again. Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma (93) formed a whopping 196-run stand for the opening stand in 24.1 overs before the latter departed.

However, the upcoming batters kept the tempo going and played big shots on what was apparently a nice batting deck. Anmolpreet Singh (46) played a fine hand before Ramandeep Singh came up with a sensational 80-run cameo in just 53 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 150.94.

Later, Nehal Wadhera (35) and Naman Dhir (14) provided the impetus to the innings in the death overs and ended Punjab’s dig on a high. Punjab posted a big 426/4, flexing their power again in the tournament.

Punjab have one of the best batting lineups in the competition, consistently posting big scores with the willow. Prabhsimran has been improving consistently, and if he continues this way, he will soon knock the team India’s doors.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.