Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Bevon Jacobs Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 3, 2025 - 3:11 pm

Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired for INR 30 lakhs by MI.

Mumbai Indians’ Scouting Gem Bevon Jacobs Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Overseas T20 League Ahead of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) are known for unearthing gems who have gone on to become future superstars. For the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as well, the five-time winners acquired another relatively unknown commodity – young New Zealand cricketer Bevon Jacobs.

And it seems like MI’s scouting network has once again struck gold as Bevon Jacobs gave a display of his sheer batting prowess by blasting a quickfire 53 off 33 balls in a match between the Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings in the ongoing Super Smash.

Jacobs, who was bought by MI for INR 30 lakhs, is touted as an all-format player with a solid technique and temperament to play big knocks and he gave a testament to that.

Check the video of Jacob’s carnage in Super Smash below.

ALSO READ: Former KKR Player Announces Retirement From White-Ball Cricket, To Continue Playing Long-Format

Mumbai Indians’ scouting gem Bevon Jacobs has already impressed in a short time

Bevon Jacobs first came under the spotlight when he hit a magnificent 20-ball 42 on his debut for Canterbury in the Super Smash 2023-24 curtain raiser. Jacobs turned heads with his impressive hard-hitting abilities in the Super Smash, where he scored 134 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 188.73 for the Canterbury Kings.

Nearly a year later, he hit half-centuries in both innings during his debut First-Class match for Auckland.

Not only that, he also owns a T20 century as the 22-year-old smashed 100 runs off just 40 balls for South Brisbane against Toombull on the final day of the Queensland T20 Max 2023-24 tournament.

Given his tremendous promise, Jacobs recently earned his maiden call-up for New Zealand for the T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, although he didn’t get a chance to feature.

Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly discovered another promising talent and the Kiwi will hope to replicate his form in the IPL 2025 season next.

Bevon Jacobs
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Super Smash

