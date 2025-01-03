News
Former KKR Player Sheldon Jackson Announces Retirement
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 3, 2025 - 1:59 pm

Former KKR Player Announces Retirement From White-Ball Cricket, To Continue Playing Long-Format

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His final white-ball appearance was in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 31, 2024.

Former KKR Player Sheldon Jackson Announces Retirement

Wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson, who played for three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has announced his retirement from the limited-overs format. Jackson will, however, continue to represent his state team Saurashtra in red-ball cricket.

Notably, Jackson’s final white-ball appearance was in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 31, 2024, between Saurashtra and Punjab where he scored 13 runs off 10 balls.

The news of Jackson’s retirement was confirmed by a statement issued by the Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah.

The statement read, “His dedication, hard work and exceptional performances over the years have made him a key player for Saurashtra. His commitment and passion for cricket in each format have been a true testament to the spirit of the game. As he bid farewell to the white-ball formats, his contributions shall continue to echo and keep inspiring countless budding cricketers.”

ALSO READ: Lucknow Super Giants Face an Opening Conundrum in IPL 2025, But There’s an Easy Long-term Fix

Sheldon Jackson announces retirement from white-ball cricket

Sheldon Jackson has an impressive record in List A cricket, having played 86 matches and amassed 2,792 runs, which include nine centuries and 14 fifties. He was instrumental in Saurashtra’s triumphant campaign during the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His unbeaten knock of 133 runs off 136 deliveries in the final against Maharashtra was a standout performance in his career.

In T20 cricket, Jackson has featured in 84 matches, scoring 1,812 runs, including 11 half-centuries and a solitary century. Although he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad, he did not get a chance to play. However, during his time with KKR, he appeared in nine matches between 2017 and 2022.

Currently focusing on red-ball cricket, Jackson remains a key player for Saurashtra in domestic competitions. Recently, he achieved a significant milestone by playing his 100th First-Class match.

In First-Class cricket, Jackson has scored an impressive 7,187 runs across 103 matches along with 75 catches and two stumpings. With a remarkable batting average of 46.36, his record includes 21 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

IPL
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sheldon Jackson

