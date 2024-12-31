REVEALED! Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the BGT series, claiming 30 wickets in just four Tests.

Rohit Sharma’s utilization of Jasprit Bumrah in the BGT 2024 is regarded as one of the poorest in Test cricket history, with new evidence emerging on the same.

Bumrah has been the standout bowler of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, claiming 30 wickets in just four Tests. With a best of 6/76, he boasts an exceptional average of 12.83, an economy of 2.72, and a strike rate of 28.26. His remarkable performances include two four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

During the press conference after the Melbourne Test, Rohit Sharma addressed concerns about Jasprit Bumrah’s workload.

“To be honest, he has bowled a lot of overs. There is no doubt about it. But again, every Test match we play, we keep that in mind. You know, the workloads of all the bowlers in fact,” Rohit said.

He acknowledged that Bumrah had bowled a significant number of overs but emphasized the importance of maximizing his form while being mindful of managing his workload carefully. Rohit also highlighted his proactive communication with Bumrah to ensure he gets adequate rest and remains effective on the field.

“But there comes a time where you need to step back a little bit and give him that little bit of extra breather as well. So, we’ve been very careful. I’ve been very careful. I talk to him about how he feels and stuff like that. So, yeah. Those things should be managed carefully. And I’m trying to do that on the field,” Rohit added.

India’s Over-Reliance on Bumrah Highlighted in Latest Stats

A user on X, formerly Twitter, Siddhant Agarwal shared an intriguing stat on his X handle, highlighting that Jasprit Bumrah averages just 7.42 “rest overs” between his spells. With 37 spells and 141.2 overs bowled so far, no fast bowler this century has had less rest with at least as many overs or spells.

Had some fun with some data to find some numbers behind Bumrah's overuse this series



Bumrah has an average of 7.42 "rest overs" between each of his spells.



With 37 spells and 140.4 overs so far, no fast bowler has had less rest with atleast as many overs/spells in this century

This graph illustrates the relationship between the average rest overs between spells and the total number of spells for fast bowlers in Test series.

Bumrah’s Record Workload Across Test Series

The analysis further highlighted that Bumrah’s workload management has been a recurring challenge. With a minimum of 100 overs bowled and at least three matches played in a series, Bumrah appears a record seven times among the 50 fast bowlers with the least rest between spells.

These series include the BGT 2024, BGT 2020, BGT 2018, India vs. South Africa 2022 and 2018, as well as India vs. England 2018 and 2022. This emphasizes Bumrah’s enduring role as a workhorse for the Indian team across formats and years.

Constraints: min 100 overs bowled in series, min 3 matches played



Of the 50 fast bowlers with the least rest in a certain series, Bumrah appears a record 7 times.



The series:

BGT 2024

BGT2020

BGT 2018

INDIA vs SA 2022

INDIA vs SA 2018

IND vs ENG 2018

IND vs ENG 2022

This chart highlights the number of instances where fast bowlers have been among the least rested in Test series (minimum 100 overs bowled).

Jasprit Bumrah stands out, appearing in a record seven series as one of the most overworked bowlers, which clearly shows how heavily India depends on him.

At the MCG, Jasprit Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs, the most he has ever bowled in a single Test. On Day 4, his impressive three-wicket spell in the second session reduced Australia to 91 for six. However, the heavy workload clearly took a toll on him.

In a viral video, Bumrah was heard telling Rohit Sharma, “Bas ab. Nahi lag raha hai zor”(Enough now. I don’t have the strength) when asked to bowl another over.

Without Bumrah, India would have faced even greater challenges in this series. His exceptional performances have been the backbone of the team, keeping them competitive despite being down 2-1 and the immense workload he has carried.

