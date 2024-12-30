‘Nahi Lag Raha Zor’ – Exhausted Jasprit Bumrah Declines Rohit Sharma’s Wish To Bowl Another Over After a Lengthy Spell

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs in this Test, the most he has bowled in a game, surpassing his previous-most of 53 overs against England at The Oval.

India have struggled to remove the lower-order batters and tailenders in Test cricket lately, and a similar incident unfolded in the Boxing Day Test. While Indian bowlers reduced Australia to 91/6, the lower-order batters formed crucial partnerships and took Australia to a big total.

The final-wicket stand was the most frustrating when Nathan Lyon (41) and Scott Boland (15) stitched a big 61-run partnership to agitate Indian bowlers. These two tired down Indian pacers, so when Rohit Sharma asked Jasprit Bumrah to come for another over on the fourth day, the speedster declined.

“Bas ab. Nahi lag raha zor (Enough now. I don’t have gas left now),” stated Bumrah, grimacing. Indeed, he had to do the heavy lifting in the pace department, and despite trying everything, he couldn’t break the final stand on the penultimate day.

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs in this Test, the most he has bowled in a game, surpassing his previous-most of 53 overs against England at The Oval. He hasn’t been rested in any of the four Tests and given extended spells in almost every game to break partnerships, so it was bound to happen at some stage.

Jasprit Bumrah completed 200 Test wickets in the Boxing Day Test

Whenever Jasprit Bumrah bowls, he breaks a few records, and familiarity unfolds during the Boxing Day Test. He completed 200 Test wickets during the third innings, becoming the first-ever bowler to do it with an average of under 20.

He has 203 wickets at 19.42 runs apiece, while his strike rate (42.21) is only more than Kagiso Rabada (39.42). Bumrah conceded the least number of runs (3912) before taking 200 Test wickets and is the fourth-fastest regarding balls taken (8484).

He has 62 wickets at an average of 17.17 on Australian soil in 22 innings, including four five-wicket hauls. Indeed, it was a record-breaking Test match for Bumrah, and he still has a game to add more to his tally.

Hopefully, he will be fit and firing in the Sydney Test because India have heavily relied on him throughout this series. Whatever happens, Bumrah’s performance will be remembered forever.

