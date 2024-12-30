News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
India have struggled to remove the lower-order batters and tailenders in Test cricket lately, and a similar incident unfolded in the Boxing Day Test.
WATCH
December 30, 2024 - 10:15 am

‘Nahi Lag Raha Zor’ – Exhausted Jasprit Bumrah Declines Rohit Sharma’s Wish To Bowl Another Over After a Lengthy Spell

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs in this Test, the most he has bowled in a game, surpassing his previous-most of 53 overs against England at The Oval.

India have struggled to remove the lower-order batters and tailenders in Test cricket lately, and a similar incident unfolded in the Boxing Day Test.

India have struggled to remove the lower-order batters and tailenders in Test cricket lately, and a similar incident unfolded in the Boxing Day Test. While Indian bowlers reduced Australia to 91/6, the lower-order batters formed crucial partnerships and took Australia to a big total.

The final-wicket stand was the most frustrating when Nathan Lyon (41) and Scott Boland (15) stitched a big 61-run partnership to agitate Indian bowlers. These two tired down Indian pacers, so when Rohit Sharma asked Jasprit Bumrah to come for another over on the fourth day, the speedster declined.

“Bas ab. Nahi lag raha zor (Enough now. I don’t have gas left now),” stated Bumrah, grimacing. Indeed, he had to do the heavy lifting in the pace department, and despite trying everything, he couldn’t break the final stand on the penultimate day.

Also Read: Same Mistake Again! Virat Kohli Gets Out Chasing the Ball Outside Off-Stump To Leave India in Deep Trouble

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs in this Test, the most he has bowled in a game, surpassing his previous-most of 53 overs against England at The Oval. He hasn’t been rested in any of the four Tests and given extended spells in almost every game to break partnerships, so it was bound to happen at some stage.

Jasprit Bumrah completed 200 Test wickets in the Boxing Day Test

Whenever Jasprit Bumrah bowls, he breaks a few records, and familiarity unfolds during the Boxing Day Test. He completed 200 Test wickets during the third innings, becoming the first-ever bowler to do it with an average of under 20.

He has 203 wickets at 19.42 runs apiece, while his strike rate (42.21) is only more than Kagiso Rabada (39.42). Bumrah conceded the least number of runs (3912) before taking 200 Test wickets and is the fourth-fastest regarding balls taken (8484).

He has 62 wickets at an average of 17.17 on Australian soil in 22 innings, including four five-wicket hauls. Indeed, it was a record-breaking Test match for Bumrah, and he still has a game to add more to his tally.

Hopefully, he will be fit and firing in the Sydney Test because India have heavily relied on him throughout this series. Whatever happens, Bumrah’s performance will be remembered forever.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Travis Head

Travis Head’s ‘Finger in Hole’ Celebration After Dismissing Rishabh Pant Goes Viral [WATCH]

The celebration wasn't what everyone thought it to be.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal got out in a controversial manner after ample drama on the fifth delivery of the 71st over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Out in a Controversial Manner! Snicko Shows No Spike but Umpire Deems Him Out

The replays showed a deflection from one of the angles, but the Snicko showed no movement.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Bails switching has been a common trend throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has been done in almost every innings.

‘I Believe in Myself’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blunt Reply to Mitchell Starc After Another Bails-Swapping Act [WATCH]

It was a nice little light moment amidst intense cricketing action on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, and while Starc tried to put mental pressure on Jaiswal, the youngster was ready with his answer.
WATCH
30/12/2024

Same Mistake Again! Virat Kohli Gets Out Chasing the Ball Outside Off-Stump To Leave India in Deep Trouble

Mitchell Starc bowled a fuller-length delivery across Kohli, who went for a drive away from his body but could only get outside edge of the willow.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]

She expressed that when he finally reached the century, they were overwhelmed with happiness and pride, feeling as though they were the ones playing the game.
WATCH
29/12/2024
As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.

More Drama in Boxing Day Test! Jasprit Bumrah Gets a Wicket but Bowls a No-Ball As Nathan Lyon Gets a Reprieve

As the Indian team started celebrating, the on-field umpire immediately called it a no-ball, for Bumrah had overstepped.
WATCH
29/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy