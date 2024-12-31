CSK New Recruit Looks to Mankad Former RCB Batter in Spicy Contest in the Big Bash League

The match also saw multiple heated exchanges between the two players.

CSK’s new recruit Jamie Overton, representing the Adelaide Strikers, attempted a Mankad against former RCB batter Finn Allen of the Perth Scorchers during a heated Big Bash League contest at the Adelaide Oval.

Jamie Overton was bought by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 1.5 crore, while Finn Allen went unsold.

Overton Spares Allen with a Mankading Warning

The incident occurred during the 8th over of a BBL match when Jamie Overton was preparing to bowl the fifth delivery. Overton nearly Mankaded Finn Allen at the non-striker’s end as Allen had left his crease prematurely.

Spotting this, Overton turned toward the non-striker’s end and dislodged the bails. However, instead of appealing, Overton chose to issue a warning, giving Allen a second chance.

Had Overton gone ahead with the appeal, Allen would have been dismissed. The match also saw multiple heated exchanges between the two players.

On the last ball of the over, Allen responded emphatically. Facing Overton, he launched a back-of-a-length delivery over deep cover for a remarkable six. The shot, sweetly timed, sailed over the fence.

Scorchers Secure Historic 100th BBL Win with Dominant Chase

The Adelaide Strikers managed 142/8 after a top-order collapse, salvaged by a record ninth-wicket stand of 84 between Brendan Doggett (47*) and Cameron Boyce (29*). Jhye Richardson starred with the ball, taking 3/29 for the Perth Scorchers.

Chasing 143, the Scorchers recovered from early losses as Finn Allen’s explosive 50 and Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 48 steadied the innings. Ashton Turner’s quick 35* sealed the chase in 14.3 overs, giving Perth a seven-wicket win and their 100th BBL victory.

