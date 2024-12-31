News
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 31, 2024 - 5:39 pm

Rajasthan Royals Batting Prodigy Makes a Strong Statement Before IPL 2025, Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He already boats of multiple records at such an early age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty

13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to be bought at an IPL auction when Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired him for INR 1.1 crores, gave a display of his sheer talent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

The Bihar cricketer registered a whirlwind fifty during a match against Bardoa, slamming a quickfire 42-balls 71, including eight boundaries and four maximums. In the process, he became the youngest Indian batter to score a fifty in List-A cricket.

Vaibhav gave Bihar a strong start in their chase of 278, leading the charge with a brisk 40/0 in the first five overs.

Though he lost his opening partner in the sixth over, Vaibhav’s aggressive batting maintained the team’s momentum. He reached his half-century in style but was dismissed in the 13th over, with the score at 100.

After Vaibhav’s departure, Bihar struggled in the middle overs, losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 36 runs.

ALSO READ: KKR Star Should Be in India Squad for Test Tour of England: Sunil Gavaskar

Vaibhav Suryavanshi boasts of multiple records at such an early age

Suryavanshi captured attention when he made his debut at the remarkably young age of 12 years and 284 days during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, setting a new record as the youngest player ever to feature in the tournament. His achievement broke the previous records held by cricket legends like Yuvraj Singh, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started his career at 15 years and 230 days.

Suryavanshi further showcased his talent in the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he scored a dynamic 104 runs off just 62 balls.

At just 13 years and 188 days old, he became the youngest player to score a century in the 170-year history of competitive cricket and also set a record as the fastest Indian to reach a century at the youth level.

Though his overall First-Class statistics may not yet reflect the full extent of his potential, Suryavanshi’s remarkable temperament and ability have already made him stand out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vijay Hazare Trophy

