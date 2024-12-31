KKR Star Should Be in India Squad for Test Tour of England: Sunil Gavaskar

In first-class cricket, he has played 27 matches, scoring 1,536 runs at an average of 36.57.

Sunil Gavaskar believes KKR star Venkatesh Iyer should be part of India’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of England in 2025.

In 2025, India’s next major Test challenge is a five match series in England, likely to be just as demanding as their current Border Gavaskar Trophy contests in Australia.

Also Read: Three Star India Players To Skip England ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

With Ravichandran Ashwin having retired and rumors of a few more veterans leaving the format, the team finds itself in a transition phase. To tackle this, they need to look for fresh talent, similar to their discovery of all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in Australia.

Gavaskar Urges India to Consider Venkatesh Iyer for England

Sunil Gavaskar, writing in his Sportstar column, has suggested that the Indian selectors should keep an eye on Venkatesh Iyer, highlighting his potential as a left-handed batter who can also bowl seam.

“India must also keep an eye on Venkatesh Iyer, who can be another fine all-rounder and is a left-hander to bat. His bowling too can do with some work, but he has played in England and can be a very good option to have there,” Gavaskar wrote.

Gavaskar sees Iyer as a promising all-rounder, noting that while his bowling can still improve, his experience playing in England could be a valuable asset for India’s upcoming tour.

Iyer, who has represented India in two ODIs and nine T20Is, also spent time playing county cricket for Lancashire earlier this year.

Also Read: Senior India Batter Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons

In first-class cricket, he has played 27 matches, scoring 1,536 runs at an average of 36.57, with a top score of 174 and a strike rate of 67.99. He has recorded 2 centuries and 11 half-centuries, and he has also taken 17 wickets.

India’s five-Test series in England is scheduled from June 20 to August 4 next year, and Iyer’s skillset could offer the selectors an intriguing option for that challenging assignment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.