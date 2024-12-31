News
Senior India Batter Mayank Agarwal Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons
News
December 31, 2024 - 2:13 pm

Senior India Batter Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Remarkably, this was his third consecutive century in the tournament, following scores of 100* against Arunachal and 139* against Punjab.

Senior India Batter Mayank Agarwal Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons

Senior India Batter Mayank Agarwal is set to be first in line as injury replacement at IPL 2025 after hat-trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy tons as he scored 124 against Hyderabad in ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad.

Mayank Agarwal, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and set a base price of INR 1 crore for the IPL 2025 auction, went unsold.

Also Read: Punjab Kings Batting Sensation Warms Up for IPL 2025 With a Cracking 125, Helps His Team Post 400-Plus Total in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mayank’s Third Century on the Trot

Mayank stole the spotlight against Hyderabad with a brilliant 124 off 112 balls, including 15 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 110.71.

Remarkably, this was his third consecutive century in the tournament, following scores of 100* against Arunachal and 139* against Punjab.

Opening the batting with Nikin Jose, he helped Karnataka to a 91-run stand before Nikin’s dismissal. After adding 30 with Aneesh, Mayank forged a superb 104-run partnership with Smaran Ravichandran.

Though he eventually got out, his stunning performance arrived at the perfect time, with the IPL 2025 just months away.

Despite going unsold, Mayank’s red-hot form is catching the eye of franchises that may need an injury replacement.

Also Read: Meet Matthew De Villiers: The AB de Villiers Clone Who Wears No.17 Jersey and Bats Like the South Africa Legend

Mayank Agarwal and Smaran Ravichandran Propel Karnataka to 320/8

Karnataka batted first and put up 320/8 in their 50 overs, powered by Mayank Agarwal’s 124 and Smaran Ravichandran’s 83. For Hyderabad, Chama V Milind claimed three wickets, while Aniketh Reddy took two.

In reply at the time of writing the report, Hyderabad are currently 52/1 after 11 overs, with Tanmay Agarwal and Tilak Varma at the crease. They need 269 runs from the remaining 39 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
mayank agarwal
Vijay Hazare Trophy

