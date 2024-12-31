Senior India Batter Set To Be First in Line As Injury Replacement at IPL 2025 After Hat-Trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy Tons

Remarkably, this was his third consecutive century in the tournament, following scores of 100* against Arunachal and 139* against Punjab.

Senior India Batter Mayank Agarwal is set to be first in line as injury replacement at IPL 2025 after hat-trick of Vijay Hazare Trophy tons as he scored 124 against Hyderabad in ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad.

Mayank Agarwal, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad last season and set a base price of INR 1 crore for the IPL 2025 auction, went unsold.

Mayank’s Third Century on the Trot

Mayank stole the spotlight against Hyderabad with a brilliant 124 off 112 balls, including 15 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 110.71.

Remarkably, this was his third consecutive century in the tournament, following scores of 100* against Arunachal and 139* against Punjab.

Opening the batting with Nikin Jose, he helped Karnataka to a 91-run stand before Nikin’s dismissal. After adding 30 with Aneesh, Mayank forged a superb 104-run partnership with Smaran Ravichandran.

Though he eventually got out, his stunning performance arrived at the perfect time, with the IPL 2025 just months away.

Despite going unsold, Mayank’s red-hot form is catching the eye of franchises that may need an injury replacement.

Mayank Agarwal and Smaran Ravichandran Propel Karnataka to 320/8

Karnataka batted first and put up 320/8 in their 50 overs, powered by Mayank Agarwal’s 124 and Smaran Ravichandran’s 83. For Hyderabad, Chama V Milind claimed three wickets, while Aniketh Reddy took two.

In reply at the time of writing the report, Hyderabad are currently 52/1 after 11 overs, with Tanmay Agarwal and Tilak Varma at the crease. They need 269 runs from the remaining 39 overs.

