Prabhsimran Singh
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 31, 2024 - 1:16 pm

Punjab Kings Batting Sensation Warms Up for IPL 2025 With a Cracking 125, Helps His Team Post 400-Plus Total in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was one of the two players retained by PBKS for IPL 2025.

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting star Prabhsimran Singh is looking in stellar form ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with his latest fiery performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). The dynamic right-hander slammed a quickfire knock of 125 (95), comprising 11 boundaries and eight sixes during a match between Punjab and Saurashtra.

Prabhsimran, who was one of the two players retained by the PBKS management ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4 crores, formed a massive 298-run stand alongside Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket to propel Punjab to a towering total of 424 for 5 in 50 overs.

Notably, this is Prabhsimran’s second century in just four days, having slammed a 150 previously against Mumbai. The 24-year-old is currently the top scorer in VHT, amassing 336 runs in 5 games at a stellar average of 112.

Prabhsimran Singh is enjoying a sublime form in domestic cricket

Prior to the VHT, Prabhsimran showcased his potential in the domestic short-format tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He amassed 207 runs across six matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 165.60. With a highest score of 62 and an average of 34.50, he showcased remarkable consistency and reliability in the shortest format of the game.

Prabhsimran’s impressive performances suggest he is prepared to step into the role of opener for PBKS in the IPL 2025 season. PBKS had already recognized the talent of the youngster and also sees him as a long-term investment.

ALSO READ: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Batter Unleashes His Ruthless Approach Again! Registers His Career-Best 170 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

As a growing talent, he is expected to play a key role in the team’s strategy, delivering strong starts and making a valuable contribution as PBKS sets their sights on winning their maiden IPL title.

IPL 2025
Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings
Vijay Hazare Trophy

