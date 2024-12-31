Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Batter Unleashes His Ruthless Approach Again! Registers His Career-Best 170 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He amassed 170 in 96 deliveries, including 22 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 177.08.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma scored a magnificent century in Punjab’s latest fixture against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has been sensational throughout this domestic season and extended his good run in the 50-over competition.

He amassed 170 in 96 deliveries, including 22 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 177.08. 80% of his runs came via boundaries, and Abhishek hit a boundary every 3.20 deliveries during this magnificent knock.

He hit boundaries all around the ground and showed his range against Saurashtra bowlers, who were listless against this ruthless assault of the southpaw in Ahmedabad. It was also his highest List A score, surpassing his previous best of 169* and now has four centuries in the format.

Eventually, he got out and would be gutted to miss out on a double century, but Abhishek ensured laying an ideal foundation for batters to come and continue the momentum in order to take Punjab to a big first-innings total. It has been a year to remember for the youngster, and he capped it off with one of his finest knocks with the willow.

Abhishek Sharma formed a massive opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab have one of the most threatening batting units in this Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting right from the top. Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh have formed a successful opening stand for the team and again showed their ruthless approach with the willow.

The duo formed a big 298-run stand for the opening wicket against Saurashtra, with both batters scoring tremendous centuries. Prabhsimran weaved a 125-run knock in only 98 deliveries, comprising 11 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 131.58.

The duo got out within the space of a few balls but did their job before losing their wickets. At the moment, Punjab are in a strong position and scored 386/5 runs in 47 overs.

They will look to maximise the remaining deliveries and take the score beyond Saurashtra’s reach. Then they also have a solid bowling unit to defend the total and earn another victory in the competition.

