Rohit, Virat, Bumrah To Skip England ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
News
December 31, 2024 - 4:12 pm

Three Star India Players To Skip England ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Indian team is set to face England next for a white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs.

Rohit, Virat, Bumrah To Skip England ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team is set to face England next for a white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs, after the culmination of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

However, it is now understood that India’s top three players – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be skipping the England series, which will be the last bilateral series for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A report from Sportstak claims that Jasprit Bumrah will miss the T20I leg due to workload management while the trio will not be available for the 50-over assignment too. Notably, Kohli and Rohit have already retired from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year.

The final decision on the squad will be made by the selection committee after confirming the availability of Rohit and Virat.

ALSO READ: ‘Better Than Hardik Pandya’ – Former India Batter Lavishes Bold Praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy

Playing in the England ODI leg could help Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to hone their white-ball skills

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to shift directly from Test cricket mode to white ball cricket in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 if they remain unavailble for the England ODI series.

Both the premier batters are currently struggling to put runs and playing the ODI leg against England could have helped the duo to work on their batting in match conditions before the mega event.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin on February 19 and will follow a hybrid format. All matches involving India, as well as the first semifinal will be held in Dubai. Should India make it to the final, the championship match will also be hosted in the middle east.

India’s campaign will kick off against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a much-anticipated showdown against Pakistan on February 23.

India has been placed in Group A of alongside current trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh while Group B features Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Jasprit Bumrah
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

