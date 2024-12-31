Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction, Former CSK All-Rounder Blasts 73 Off 28 and Takes 3 Wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

His unbeaten 73 off 28 deliveries, which featured eight sixes and two fours, pushed Mumbai’s total beyond 400, ending at 403/7 in 50 overs.

Unsold in the IPL 2025 Auction, former CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur, representing Mumbai, blasted 73 off 28 balls and claimed 2 wickets against Nagaland in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shardul Thakur, who represented CSK last season and had a base price of INR 2 crore, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: KKR Star Should Be in India Squad for Test Tour of England: Sunil Gavaskar

Shardul’s All-Round Heroics: Leading with Bat and Ball

In the match against Nagaland, Shardul Thakur came to bat with Mumbai at 290/6 in the 41st over. Earlier, Mumbai were cruising at 268/2 before losing four quick wickets for just 22 runs.

Shardul’s unbeaten 73 off 28 deliveries, which featured eight sixes and two fours, pushed Mumbai’s total beyond 400, ending at 403/7 in 50 overs.

Once a regular pick for India, Shardul Thakur has been out of the national side and recently went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Leading the Mumbai team in this match (with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav resting), Shardul also excelled with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 17 runs in 5 overs.

Performances like this could catch the attention of IPL franchises in need of injury replacements, putting Shardul back in the spotlight.

Also Read: Three Star India Players To Skip England ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Comfortable 189-Run Win Highlights Mumbai’s Dominant Performance

Mumbai batted first and posted a massive 403/7 in their 50 overs. Ayush Mhatre led the charge with 181, Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 56, and Shardul Thakur added a quickfire 73. For Nagaland, Dip Borah claimed 3 wickets, while Nagaho Chishi picked up 2.

In reply, Nagaland could only reach 214/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Sedhezhalie Rupero scored 53, and Jagadeesha Suchith made 104.

Shardul Thakur impressed with the ball as well, taking 3 wickets, and Royston Dias along with Suryansh Shedge took 2 wickets each. Mumbai won the match by 189 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.