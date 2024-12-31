Former RCB Player Who Went Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction Smashes Whirlwind Fifty in Big Bash League Match

He slammed a 23-ball fifty, striking over a rate of 200.

Ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Finn Allen, who went unsold at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, put up an exemplary show of his dynamic batting by notching up a whirlwind fifty in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Allen had previously joined RCB during the IPL 2021 season as a replacement player.

The 25-year-old Kiwi registered a quickfire 23-ball fifty, striking over a rate of 200 during a match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers. His knock comprised four boundaries and three sixes.

The top-order batter’s heroics eventually helped Perth Scorchers eke out a comfortable 7-wicket win and register their third win of the ongoing BBL season.

Finn Allen-Cooper Connoly’s 84-run partnership secured the game for the Perth Scorchers

Batting first, the Adelaide Strikers faced a disastrous start to their innings, reeling at 58 for 8 at one stage of the game. However, it was the remarkable efforts of tailenders Brendon Doggett, who scored 47 runs and Cameron Boyce, contributing 29, that ensured the team reached a respectable total of 142/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Scorchers too struggled at the beginning of their chase, losing Matthew Hurst in the second over and Aaron Hardie just four deliveries later, leaving them reeling at 5/2. Despite the early setbacks, opener Finn Allen and middle-order batter Cooper Connolly took charge, putting together a crucial 84-run partnership to stabilize the innings.

Allen’s explosive 23-ball half-century provided the much-needed momentum needed for a successful chase. Later, Connolly and captain Ashton Turner combined forces to seal the victory, comfortably guiding the Scorchers past the target in the New Year’s encounter.

