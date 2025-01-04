Rishabh Pant Hits an Audacious Six on His First Ball of the Innings to Unsettle Scott Boland [WATCH]

The deck is not easy to bat on, and batters need to be proactive, so Pant was trying to be positive, and he knows how to put the opponent under pressure.

Rishabh Pant hit an audacious six on the first ball of his innings off Scott Boland’s bowling to show what he is really capable of. India had just lost Virat Kohli and Boland was breathing fire, but Pant tried to put the pressure back on the Aussie attack by taking on their best bowler right at the start.

Scott Boland bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Pant came down the track to attack and nailed his shot brilliantly. The ball came right from the middle of the willow and sailed over the long-on region for a maximum.

The deck is not easy to bat on, and batters need to be proactive, so Pant was trying to be positive, and he knows how to put the opponent under pressure. Still, it was a bold decision to go for a big shot on the first delivery of the innings, especially after showing immense temperament in the first innings, where he took several blows on his body.

Not everyone can think of doing what he did, especially against a bowler like Boland, but Pant has built his whole career by playing aggressively. While playing attacking cricket, the best comes out of him.

India lose four wickets inside 16 overs in the third innings

After bundling Australia on 181, India needed to bat deep and post a big score in the third innings. While they had a decent start, India couldn’t build on it and kept losing wickets one after another.

They lost KL Rahul in the eighth over before Yashasvi Jaiswal followed him in the tenth over. Soon, Virat Kohli got out in a familiar fashion and nicked one straight to the slips in the 14th over. Shubman Gill played a rash shot and followed Kohli a few balls later.

At the moment, India are 97/4 in 19 overs, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Pant is taking all the risks to keep the scoreboard ticking, while Jadeja is trying his best to survive.

They will look to see the day out and build on tomorrow to take India to a big score. They must bat well from here on to make a contest out of it.

