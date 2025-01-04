News
News
January 4, 2025 - 10:55 am

Former Umpire Simon Taufel Breaks Down Contrasting Slip Catch Decisions in SCG Test

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Former umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two catches, and why Rahul’s grab was deemed out.

The third umpire has been in the spotlight since the first day of this Border Gavaskar Trophy, for a few of his decisions have been horrible. There has been inconclusive evidence, but the umpire has changed the on-field decisions and made shocking calls.

There was an instance where the third umpire took the right call yesterday when Steve Smith claimed the catch at the slips, but the ball had touched the ground, so that was deemed not out. Meanwhile, KL Rahul took a simple catch later in the game, and the ball touched the ground only after he was in control, but there were doubts about whether it was a clean one.

Former umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two catches, and why Rahul’s grab was deemed out. On 7Cricket, he exclaimed the ball should not touch the ground throughout the act of the catch.

“The ball is not to touch the ground throughout the act of the catch. The act starts when the fielder first touches the ball and ends when they have complete control over the ball and their movement. The last part is the judgment call by the umpire. He must have felt that he (Rahul) did before possibly grounding the ball to get up”.

India bundle Australia on 181 to gain a 4-run lead

India couldn’t put on a big score after electing to bat first and could only score 185 in the first innings. However, they bowled exceptionally well in the second innings, took wickets at regular intervals and did not allow Australia to race away with the game.

They bundled Australia on a mere 181, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna snaring three wickets each. Further, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed two batters each and ensured India got a slim 4-run lead in the first innings.

Also Read: Bad News for India! Jasprit Bumrah Leaves the Stadium for Scans Midway Through the SCG Test

Jasprit didn’t bowl much in the second session, but fortunately for India, other bowlers stepped up and did the job. Now India need to bat deep and score as big as possible.

They might be without Bumrah in the second dig, so they need extra cushion. Currently, they are 46/1 in 8 overs.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul
Simon Taufel
Steve Smith

