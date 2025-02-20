News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Lack of Intent or Ability? Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He faced 52 dot balls and took 81 deliveries to score his half century.

Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar questioned whether Babar Azam’s slow innings against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener was due to a lack of intent or ability.

Babar’s Cautious Approach Backfires

Babar Azam struggled to find momentum in Pakistan’s run chase against New Zealand, scoring 64 runs off 90 balls with a strike rate of 71.1. He faced 52 dot balls and took 81 deliveries to score his half century, scoring only six boundaries and one six. His defensive strategy put pressure on the team as the required run rate continued to rise.

Pakistan required a solid start while pursuing 321, but they could muster only 22 runs in the powerplay, one of the lowest in Champions Trophy history. Fakhar Zaman could not open as there was an injury issue, so Babar was tasked with setting the tone but could not increase the tempo, and he came under fire for his sluggish innings.

ALSO READ:

Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener
‘Humko Bhi Nahi Dikhana Chahta’: Rohit Sharma Reveals India Spinner Keeps His Mystery A Secret Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Bangladesh
Bangladesh Captain Gives Cold Shoulder When Asked About Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Manjrekar Questions Babar’s Intent

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar criticized Babar Azam’s lack of intent in the first match, questioning whether Pakistan’s struggles were due to their approach or a deeper issue with their overall ability. He suggested that while intent can be adjusted, a lack of skill would be a much bigger problem to fix.

“Babar Azam clearly showed poor intent in the first game. But in the next couple of matches we will know if intent is an issue with Pakistan or inherent ability. If it’s ability then that can’t be easily resolved,” Manjrekar said.

Ashwin compared Babar Azam’s slow innings and Salman Ali Agha’s aggressive batting to the classic “Tortoise and Rabbit” story, highlighting their contrasting approaches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
PAK vs NZ
Sanjay Manjrekar

Related posts

Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Babar reached his half century in 81 balls which was his fifth slowest in ODIs.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
‘Humko Bhi Nahi Dikhana Chahta’: Rohit Sharma Reveals Varun Chakravarthy Keeps His Mystery A Secret Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Bangladesh

‘Humko Bhi Nahi Dikhana Chahta’: Rohit Sharma Reveals India Spinner Keeps His Mystery A Secret Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Bangladesh

With his uncanny action and release, he always keeps the batters guessing.
11:32 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Strongest Bangladesh Playing XI In Champions Trophy 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

9:43 pm
Sandip Pawar
Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Champions Trophy 2025; WATCH

Glenn Phillips took a stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the Champions Trophy
9:25 pm
Vishnu PN
Shakib Al Hasan

Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Absent in Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

The Bangla Tigers will be without their most successful cricketer
8:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Why Fakhar Zaman, Despite Being Fit, Couldn’t Open for Pakistan in Their Champions Trophy 2025 Run-chase vs New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman did not come out to bat during Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener due to a bizarre ICC rule.
7:59 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy