News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jasprit Bumrah
news
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

She provided the details during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Jasprit Bumrah

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 owing to a back injury he picked up during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Australia earlier this year. Subsequently, the Indian selectors named young pacer Harshit Rana as a replacement.

However, ahead of India’s tournament opener against Bangladesh today (February 20), Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan gave a major update on the star pacer’s fitness.

Ganesan, who is a sports presenter, during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, provided the details on Bumrah’s recovery from the injury.

According to Sanjana, Bumrah has started training at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru.

When Miraz asked her about Bumrah’s status, Sanjana said, “He is okay. He is training at the NCA.”

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness

For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah was initially included in the provisional squad announced by the selectors on January 18 in Mumbai. However, on the final day of squad adjustments, Harshit Rana took his place.

With Bumrah unavailable, Mohammad Shami will spearhead India’s bowling lineup in the Champions Trophy 2025, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, India have also opted to go with a spin-heavy attack, with as many as five spinners in the roster. The selectors dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal and opted for an extra spinner Varun Chakravarthy before the final deadline to make squad changes.

Chakravarthy joins an elite list of spinners in the 15-man India squad for the ICC event comprising the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Jasprit Bumrah

Related posts

‘I Just Want To’ – MS Dhoni Reveals His Plans Post IPL 2025

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019.
3:41 pm
Disha Asrani
India are playing Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana as specialist pacers for the Bangladesh clash in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Why Did India Choose Harshit Rana Over Arshdeep Singh in the Champions Trophy 2025 Fixture Against Bangladesh

Harshit has the pace and is naturally an enforcer with a knack for picking wickets, making him a better option than Arshdeep to complement spinners.
2:41 pm
Darpan Jain
mohammed shami odi return

Was Scared To Put My Foot On Ground: Mohammed Shami Looks Back At His Recovery After 2023 ODI World Cup

1:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Pakistan will be without Fakhar Zaman for the big clash against India in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Key Pakistan Player Ruled Out of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Fixture; Veteran Batter Called Up As Replacement

Fakhar Zaman had a muscular sprain on just the second ball of their New Zealand fixture while attempting to stop a boundary and was in immediate pain.
1:51 pm
Darpan Jain
Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

Lack of Intent or Ability? Pertinent Question Raised by Former India Player on Babar Azam

He faced 52 dot balls and took 81 deliveries to score his half century.
9:53 am
Sagar Paul
Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Former RCB Emerging Player Award Winner Mocks Babar Azam for Sluggish Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Opener

Babar reached his half century in 81 balls which was his fifth slowest in ODIs.
9:20 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy