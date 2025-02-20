Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

She provided the details during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 owing to a back injury he picked up during the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test in Australia earlier this year. Subsequently, the Indian selectors named young pacer Harshit Rana as a replacement.

However, ahead of India’s tournament opener against Bangladesh today (February 20), Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan gave a major update on the star pacer’s fitness.

Ganesan, who is a sports presenter, during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, provided the details on Bumrah’s recovery from the injury.

According to Sanjana, Bumrah has started training at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bengaluru.

When Miraz asked her about Bumrah’s status, Sanjana said, “He is okay. He is training at the NCA.”



For the unversed, Jasprit Bumrah was initially included in the provisional squad announced by the selectors on January 18 in Mumbai. However, on the final day of squad adjustments, Harshit Rana took his place.

With Bumrah unavailable, Mohammad Shami will spearhead India’s bowling lineup in the Champions Trophy 2025, supported by Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

On the other hand, India have also opted to go with a spin-heavy attack, with as many as five spinners in the roster. The selectors dropped Yashasvi Jaiswal and opted for an extra spinner Varun Chakravarthy before the final deadline to make squad changes.

Chakravarthy joins an elite list of spinners in the 15-man India squad for the ICC event comprising the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

