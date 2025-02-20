News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

KL Rahul’s Presence Of Mind Gifts India Wicket Out Of Thin Air, Removes Bangladesh Opener Tanzid Hasan [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan was left confused and frustrated after making a well-paced 25 runs in the Champions Trophy opening match against India for no fault of his own even though the dismissal was a result of his misjudgment.

The lefthander looked fluent despite other Bangladeshi batters faltering in the first powerplay, as he struck four superb boundaries to get into his 20s.

KL Rahul spots an edge which no one noticed

But India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to introduce spin after an opening spell by Mohammed Shami, brought an end to the youngster’s innings when he nicked one off Axar Patel’s ninth over.

The good length ball turned away Tanzid as he got a faint yet audible edge carrying to Indian keeper KL Rahul who gobbled it up and started celebrating immediately.

However, Rahul’s joy was not reflected back by the bowler as Axar stood wondering whether there was bat involved. He only decided to give Rahul a high five after on-field Paul Reiffel lifted his finger after a long pause after the ball was bowled.

Also Read

Tanzid consulted his batting partner Towhid Hridoy at the other end but the slight delay had left them confused as the DRS timer ran out and Tanzid had to walk on.

It was a sharp chance as the ball thudded into his gloves but the 32-year-old held on to the catch and forced the umpire to take the call.

Axar Patel misses out on hat-trick, Rohit Sharma furious at himself

India had already started the match well as Mohammed Shami struck twice and Harshit Rana got the wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shami struck with the final ball of the first over as Soumya Sarkar got a thick inside edge of a seaming delivery. Bangladesh were 2-2 after the second over when Shanto tried to loft Harshit Rana but hit it straight to Virat Kohli at short cover.

Shami then got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz who slashed hard at a fuller length ball as Shubman Gill at first slip reacted well to complete the catch.

Then Rahul’s quick thinking got India the wicket of Tanzid and then caught senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim off the very next ball in a similar fashion.

The ball didn’t turn too much as Mushfiqur poked outside the line and got a clear edge which was pouched by Rahul. India captain Rohit Sharma however, ruined the hat-trick by dropping an easy catch off the next ball at first slip and kept cursing himself for the next few overs as India reduced Bangladesh to 5-35.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Bangladesh
India
KL Rahul
Tanzid Hasan

