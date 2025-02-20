MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson shared a heartwarming moment during an event in Mumbai.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shared a heartwarming moment during the launch event of an app in his name in Mumbai on Wednesday. Dhoni was asked to sign a bat during the event. After signing the bat, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper also asked Sanju Samson to sign the bat too. While the 30-year-old politely declined Dhoni’s offer at first, the Jharkhand cricketer still insisted Samson sign the bat. However, Dhoni ensured that Samson eventually signed the bat.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 after playing 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 ODIs. He led India to title victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy. Between 2009 and 2011, India were also the No.1 side in Tests. Dhoni, who has played 264 IPL matches, has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and two championship victories in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.

Sanju Samson on Dhoni’s retirement

It is no secret that Samson admires Dhoni. Having said that, Samson even wished that Dhoni continued to play cricket. The 43-year-old is gearing up for another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings that gets underway on March 22. Chennai Super Kings had retained Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction last year.

“I have to learn from my mentor here. When Mahi bhai comes to play in the IPL, people keep talking, ‘Is he retiring?’ I just keep thinking, ‘Thoda aur abhi’,” said Samson.

Samson, on the other hand, has played 16 ODIs and 42 T20Is for India, having scored 510 and 861 runs in both formats respectively. Samson recently underwent surgery for his finger injury but is expected to be fit for IPL 2025. Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, begin with a blockbuster clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on the same day. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the defending champions of the IPL, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final.

