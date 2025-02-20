News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

England Legend Hails This India Player as ‘Strength of ODI Side’, Comments on India’s Starting XI vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Former England skipper reacts on India's playing XI for their Champions trophy opener against Bangladesh.

India started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday against Bangladesh. KL Rahul was preferred over Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper. The depth of India’s batting line-up without the leftie’s presence astonished the former England captain Michael Vaughan.

ALSO READ:

Michael Vaughan on India’s ‘strength’

The English skipper reckoned Pant as the strength of the Indian team in the 50-over format of the game. With his comment, the former English skipper also lauded India’s incredible batting order. Despite Pant’s inclusion, India can bat deep, i.e., have at least eight batters.

The power-hitter was included in India’s squad for the home series against England. However, he was not Rohit Sharma’s first choice with the gloves. Recently, the KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant debate has grabbed eyeballs in the cricket fraternity.

Since Pant’s return from the horrific car accident in December 2022, he has played only one ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo last August, where he scored just six out of nine balls.

After their Bangladesh clash, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2.

