Mohammed Shami Achieves Landmark Feat in Champions Trophy 2025; Becomes Fastest To Reach 200 ODI Wickets

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami on Thursday became the eighth Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets when he dismissed Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali in the 43rd over of their first Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shami also became the fastest player to reach that landmark in terms of number of deliveries bowled. Shami got there having bowled 5126 deliveries from 103 ODI innings in his career.

In terms of matches, he is the joint-second fastest to get to 200 wickets matching Pakistani spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq who got there in 104 matches. Australia’s Mitchell Starc is the fastest to 200 ODI wickets having done so within 102 ODI matches.

Starc, who had pulled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, is the second fastest in terms of deliveries as he bowled 5,240 deliveries for his 200 wickets.

Shami, who had missed the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a serious ankle injury he suffered in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, returned to the national team after a 14-month layoff in the series against England. He played two T20Is and two ODIs in the series and claimed three wickets.

In their first Group A clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh, Shami immediately got among wickets with an excellent seaming delivery in the first over. Opener Soumya Sarkar made an error in judgement by playing against the line and got a thick inside edge for a comfortable catch to keeper KL Rahul.

Shami got his 299th wicket by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the seventh over with a slip catch to Shubman Gill.

One wicket for Harshit Rana and an almost hat-trick for Axar Patel reduced Bangladesh to 35/5 but Jaker Ali (68) and Towhid Hridoy led an excellent recovery by adding 154 for the sixth wicket. Shami broke the partnership with a well-directed short ball to Jaker who skied the ball to Virat Kohli standing at cow corner.

Shami also got his 201st wicket in the 47th over when Tanzim Hasan Sakib played on to his stumps.

Among other active Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja has 226 wickets with the Bangladesh game being his 200th ODI appearance.

