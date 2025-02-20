News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: February 20, 2025

Mohammed Shami Achieves Landmark Feat in Champions Trophy 2025; Becomes Fastest To Reach 200 ODI Wickets

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Pace spearhead Mohammed Shami on Thursday became the eighth Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets when he dismissed Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali in the 43rd over of their first Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shami also became the fastest player to reach that landmark in terms of number of deliveries bowled. Shami got there having bowled 5126 deliveries from 103 ODI innings in his career.

Mohammed Shami takes least deliveries to reach 200 ODI wickets

In terms of matches, he is the joint-second fastest to get to 200 wickets matching Pakistani spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq who got there in 104 matches. Australia’s Mitchell Starc is the fastest to 200 ODI wickets having done so within 102 ODI matches.

Starc, who had pulled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, is the second fastest in terms of deliveries as he bowled 5,240 deliveries for his 200 wickets.

Also Read:

Shami, who had missed the 2024 T20 World Cup due to a serious ankle injury he suffered in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, returned to the national team after a 14-month layoff in the series against England. He played two T20Is and two ODIs in the series and claimed three wickets.

In their first Group A clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh, Shami immediately got among wickets with an excellent seaming delivery in the first over. Opener Soumya Sarkar made an error in judgement by playing against the line and got a thick inside edge for a comfortable catch to keeper KL Rahul.

Shami got his 299th wicket by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the seventh over with a slip catch to Shubman Gill.

One wicket for Harshit Rana and an almost hat-trick for Axar Patel reduced Bangladesh to 35/5 but Jaker Ali (68) and Towhid Hridoy led an excellent recovery by adding 154 for the sixth wicket. Shami broke the partnership with a well-directed short ball to Jaker who skied the ball to Virat Kohli standing at cow corner.

Shami also got his 201st wicket in the 47th over when Tanzim Hasan Sakib played on to his stumps.

Shami also became the fastest player to reach that landmark in terms of number of deliveries bowled. Shami got there having bowled 5116 deliveries from 103 ODI innings in his career. Shami had picked two wickets with the new ball as he sent back opener Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Among other active Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja has 226 wickets with the Bangladesh game being his 200th ODI appearance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
CT 2025
India
Mohammed Shami

Related posts

Pakistan Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Champions Trophy 2025 Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s woes continue; Champions Trophy 2025 Hosts Handed Fine for Slow Over Rate During Opener Against New Zealand

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan has pleaded guilty.
7:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

England Legend Hails This India Player as ‘Strength of ODI Side’, Comments on India’s Starting XI vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Former England skipper reacts on India's playing XI for their Champions trophy opener against Bangladesh.
6:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former Mumbai Indians Player Shams Mulani Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

Former Mumbai Indians Player Responds to IPL 2025 Snub With a Magnificent Six-Wicket Haul in Ranji Trophy Semis

This was his third five-wicket haul in the current Ranji campaign
5:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.
4:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Every child here wants to see them in action, but their tantrums just don’t end’: Pakistan Legend Criticises India’s Decision

Former spinner takes a dig at Team India for not traveling to Pakistan.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Gives Big Update on Star Pacer’s Fitness Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against Bangladesh

She provided the details during an interview with Bangladeshi all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
4:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy