Shubman Gill Flexes His Form By Hitting Tanzim Hasan Sakib For A Monstrous Six Into The Stands [WATCH]

Indian opener Shubman Gill displayed his fine batting form from the England ODI series in the Champions Trophy 2025 with a stunning six against Bangladesh that sailed into the second tier stands at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shubman Gill wows spectators in Dubai with an astonishing six

In the ninth over bowled by medium pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Gill latched on to a short delivery and struck the ball sweetly as it travelled 98 metres far into the stands.

Some of the Indian fans who were underneath the ball, tried to catch but it rocketed through their grasp to land on the seats.

Despite his struggles in Test cricket, Gill has been in imperious form in the ODIs as he comes off a superb series against England at home. The Punjab batter registered scores of 87, 60 and 112 against the Poms as India prepared for the Champions Trophy with a 3-0 clean sweep.

While chasing 229 in their first Group A clash, India were off to a brisk start by reaching 69/1 in the opening powerplay. India captain Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed after 41 off 36 balls, became the fourth Indian to reach 11,000 ODI runs in the process.

Rohit was the aggressor in the early overs after a cautious start against the new ball. After scoring three off nine balls, Rohit broke the shackles with seven boundaries of Mustafizur Rahman as he raced off 41 off 36 balls. He departed in the tenth over when he hit Taskin Ahmed straight to Rishad Hossain at cover.

Gill reaches his 16th ODI fifty in 69 balls

Gill then took charge of the innings after moving to 27 off 24 balls with few beautiful lofts over the cover region. As the opening powerplay came to an end, the Indian vice-captain placed the ball in gaps and ran singles while getting the occasional boundary.

He added 43 for the second wicket with Virat Kohli which took 77 balls. Kohli was dismissed for 22 off 38 by Rishad Hossain when he played a backfoot shot that looped to Soumya Sarkar at point for an easy catch.

Gill soon reached his 16th ODI fifty and fourth 50-plus score in a row in 69 balls with a single off legspinner Rishad.

