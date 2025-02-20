News
Last updated: February 20, 2025

[WATCH] Jaker Ali Emulates Nitish Kumar Reddy; Does ‘Pushpa Celebration’ After Fifty Against India In Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs.

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali mimicked the Pushpa celebration to celebrate his half-century against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday. The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs to stabilize the innings after a poor start by the top order. 

Watch his celebration here: 

Ali, who came out to bat when Bangladesh were reeling at 35-5 in the first innings, forged a 154-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy. 

ALSO READ:

Jaker Ali gets a second chance

The 26-year-old batter struck four boundaries in his 68-off-114 knock to score his second ODI half-century. As he reached the milestone figure of 50 runs, he brushed his bat against his chin to replicate a movie’s signature pose. Earlier, India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated his maiden century in the same manner during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

At the start of his knock, Ali was under immense pressure. He came in the ninth over to face Axar Patel’s hattrick ball after dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Ali defended the spinner’s delivery but edged it to Rohit Sharma at slip. However, with a stroke of luck, the Indian skipper dropped a sitter.

Ali took complete advantage to build Bangladesh’s innings alongside Towhid Hridoy who went on to score a century. The duo helped to propel the team total to a low score of 228, albeit a respectable one after Bangladesh’s horrible start.

India need 229 runs to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a victory.

Bangladesh
Champions Trophy 2025
India
Jaker Ali
Nitish Kumar Reddy

Related posts

Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy Does A Glenn Maxwell, Scores Century With Cramps In His Leg [WATCH]

7:01 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.
4:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

KL Rahul’s Presence Of Mind Gifts India Wicket Out Of Thin Air, Removes Bangladesh Opener Tanzid Hasan [WATCH]

4:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma

Angry Rohit Sharma Slaps Ground Ferociously After Dropping Sitter off Axar Patel Hat-Trick Ball vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter during India's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai.
4:45 pm
Vishnu PN
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson

MS Dhoni Offers Sanju Samson To Sign Bat but Kerala Wicketkeeper Politely Declines Before Signing Soon After; WATCH

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson shared a heartwarming moment during an event in Mumbai.
3:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Champions Trophy 2025; WATCH

Glenn Phillips took a stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the Champions Trophy
9:25 pm
Vishnu PN
