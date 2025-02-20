The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs.

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali mimicked the Pushpa celebration to celebrate his half-century against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday. The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs to stabilize the innings after a poor start by the top order.

Watch his celebration here:

Ali, who came out to bat when Bangladesh were reeling at 35-5 in the first innings, forged a 154-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy.

Jaker Ali gets a second chance

The 26-year-old batter struck four boundaries in his 68-off-114 knock to score his second ODI half-century. As he reached the milestone figure of 50 runs, he brushed his bat against his chin to replicate a movie’s signature pose. Earlier, India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated his maiden century in the same manner during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

At the start of his knock, Ali was under immense pressure. He came in the ninth over to face Axar Patel’s hattrick ball after dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Ali defended the spinner’s delivery but edged it to Rohit Sharma at slip. However, with a stroke of luck, the Indian skipper dropped a sitter.

Ali took complete advantage to build Bangladesh’s innings alongside Towhid Hridoy who went on to score a century. The duo helped to propel the team total to a low score of 228, albeit a respectable one after Bangladesh’s horrible start.

India need 229 runs to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a victory.

