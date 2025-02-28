News
Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians IPL 2025
news
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Mumbai Indians Key Batter Impresses in DY Patil T20 With 47-Ball 86 Ahead of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

His efforts with the bat, however, went in vain as his side lost by five wickets.

Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

India batter Tilak Varma scored 86 runs off 47 balls for Reliance Industries Limited in a DY Patil T20 tournament match against CAG in Mumbai on February 28. Tilak’s knock comes as a major boost for his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2025 season. The 22-year-old hit six fours and five sixes and had a strike-rate of 182.98.

His knock helped Reliance register a total of 200/5 from 20 overs. Reliance, however, went down to CAG by five wickets. Sanvir Singh amassed 86 runs off 42 balls and Vishwaraj Jadeja remained unbeaten at 34 off 27 balls to script CAG’s victory.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians finished IPL 2024 in a disappointing 10th place (eight points) and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be hoping for a massive turnaround in IPL 2025. The five-time champions begin their campaign with a blockbuster match against El Clasico rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Tilak Varma at Mumbai Indians

Tilak Varma was acquired by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 player auction for INR 1.70 crore. He made his IPL debut on March 27, 2022, in a game against Delhi Capitals (DC). He scored 22 runs off 15 balls while batting at number four. Mumbai Indians lost that match by four wickets.

In his second match, Tilak scored 61 runs off 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and became the youngest to score a fifty for Mumbai Indians. The southpaw was 19 years and 145 days at the time. The left-handed batter has scored 1156 runs from 38 matches for the franchise at a strike-rate of 146.33. He has registered six fifties but has not scored a century thus far.

Tilak was one of five players retained by Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2025 auction. Captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav were the other retained players.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Tilak Varma

