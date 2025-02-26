Mumbai Indians Worry Over Key Batter Tilak Varma Form in DY Patil 2025 as IPL 2025 Approaches

In the two games he played so far, he could just manage scores of 1 and 7.

Mumbai Indians (MI) face a pressing concern ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) edition as they sweat over the form of their key batter Tilak Varma.

The dynamic left-hander is currently plying his trade in the ongoing DY Patil 2025 T20 tournament but has looked in lacklustre form, which has now raised doubts prior to IPL 2025.

In the two games he Tilak Varma has played so far, he could just manage scores of 1 and 7.

Where should Tilak Varma bat for Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians could have thought of trying out Tilak Varma in the No.3 slot given his emphatic performances in the same position for India after being promoted up the order. Last season, MI had Suryakumar Yadav bat at No.3 for nine out of 14 games but he could manage just 187 runs at an average just over 20. They tried out Naman Dhir as well but didn’t find much success.

Thus, trying out Tilak Varma at the No.3 spot was the natural progression but his recent form in the DY Patil 2025 T20 tournament has raised doubts. In both the games, he played at the No.3 and failed to get going.

On the other hand, he had stellar numbers last IPL season for MI while batting between No.4 to No.6 and also finished as the second-highest run-scorer for MI (one run below Rohit Sharma) with 416 runs at an average of 41.6, while maintaining a strike-rate of 149.64.

It remains to be seen if MI decides to promote Tilak and push Suryakumar Yadav down the batting order in IPL 2025 or not.

