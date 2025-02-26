News
Last updated: February 26, 2025

Relief for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Ahead of IPL 2025 as Key Player Returns From Rehab to Training After Missing Champions Trophy 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be relieved to have their skipper Pat Cummins back in action. Cummins, who was ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 from the Australian set-up, was also speculated to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The pacer was managing an ankle injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The issue became a bit more intense during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“The ankle is all going strong, [have been] able to give it a good rest and then been building up slowly, which you don’t get to do when you play lots of cricket. It’s feeling as strong as it has for a fair while. Should be fine [for the IPL], that’s the plan. So have a few weeks of bowling, building back up and then hopefully don’t have to worry about it for a while,” Cummins said.

More to follow…

