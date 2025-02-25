4 Replacements for Injured Brydon Carse at SRH in IPL 2025 ft. Former RCB All-Rounder

Brydon Carse endured a toe injury, and Rehan Ahmed replaced him in England’s squad.

As if defeat in the first game wasn’t enough, England suffered another massive setback, with Brydon Carse ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. He endured a toe injury. Rehan Ahmed has replaced him for the tournament.

However, Carse’s injury concerns Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who bought him for INR 1 crore in the Indian Premier League (2025) 2025 auction. While there’s no timeline for his recovery, SRH would want to select backups if he doesn’t recover in time.

We look at four potential replacements for Brydon Carse in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad for IPL 2025.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is not a like-for-like replacement for Brydon Carse but offers dual value on the field. He is an accurate off-spinner who bowls accurate lines and lengths to make himself hard to hit, even on flat surfaces.

He is equally capable with the bat and plays according to the situation for he can hit the ball long or weave big knocks. His recent form has been encouraging in the ongoing ICC event. Bracewell sits at the top on the leading wicket-takers list, with five wickets at 12.80 runs apiece in two outings.

Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib’s recent improvements in T20 cricket make him a solid contender to join SRH as a replacement player. While his bowling skills might not be as good as Carse’s, Naib is a better batter and SRH may need to compromise in one department.

Naib can hit the ball long by taking on pacers and is flexible with his batting position, making him an ideal candidate for the middle-order role. He can also give a couple of medium-pace overs if used precisely, making him a near like-for-like replacement.

Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius is another near-identical replacement for Brydon Carse regarding their roles. Pretorius is skilful with the ball capable of bowling different types of slower ones and on-pace deliveries to remain unpredictable across phases.

Further, he can also hit big shots and provide impetus in the lower order, making him an all-round package. Pretorius’ previous IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will also help him.

Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson doesn’t offer the same batting value as Brydon Carse, but he is a better bowler. He has improved massively and can hit the deck hard in the middle overs to cramp batters.

He is equally capable in the other two phases, for he can bowl accurate yorkers and has a few slower ones. Gleeson’s association with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad, might also play a role in his acquisition, given he performed brilliantly in SA20 2025.

