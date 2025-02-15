4 Best Knocks by Abhishek Sharma in IPL Ft. 28-Ball 75 vs LSG

His consistency earned him the trust of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him for a massive 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Abhishek Sharma was one of the most explosive openers in the IPL 2024 season, where, along with Travis Head, he was smashing bowlers all around the park.

His consistency earned him the trust of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who retained him for a massive 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Abhishek Sharma had a superb IPL 2024 season, scoring 484 runs in 16 games, which earned him his first Indian team call-up in July. He has been impressing at the international level ever since, already scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in just 17 games.

But in this article we will be looking at the best 4 knocks of Abhishek Sharma in IPL.

75* off 28 balls vs LSG (2024)

Abhishek Sharma’s best performance was against LSG in IPL 2024, which really brought him into the limelight. Batting first, LSG had put up a decent score of 165 for 4 from their 20 overs.

In response, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head attacked the LSG bowlers mercilessly. The pair crafted a blistering 167-run stand in 58 balls, clinching the victory in just 9.4 overs. Abhishek, who was included as an impact player, played a stunning knock of 75 from a mere 28 deliveries, hitting 8 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 267.85.

Piyush Sharma said: “Abhishek Sharma plays high-risk cricket, but if he scores 60+ runs in a match, the team ends up winning. Players like him need to be backed.” pic.twitter.com/ljNfQYOL4S — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 22, 2025

75 off 50 balls vs CSK (2022)

In 2022, against CSK, SRH was given a target of 154 runs to chase. They reached the target with ease in just 17.4 overs, thanks to a brilliant innings from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 75 runs off 50 balls.

His attacking knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 150. He first built an 89-run partnership with Kane Williamson and later added 56 runs with Rahul Tripathi. In the end, his innings played a key role in helping SRH secure a comfortable victory.

67 off 36 balls vs DC (2023)

In the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role with a brilliant 67-run knock off just 36 balls, helping SRH secure a dominant victory.

His innings included 12 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 186.11, which helped SRH post a strong total of 197/6 in their 20 overs. While wickets kept falling at the other end, he remained composed. In the end, SRH won the match by 9 runs.

66 off 28 balls vs PBKS (2024)

In the match against Punjab Kings, they batted first and put up a total of 214/5 in their 20 overs. In response, Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a blistering knock, scoring 66 off just 28 balls. His innings included five fours and six sixes at an incredible strike rate of 235.71.

Despite losing Travis Head for a duck early on, Abhishek kept scoring freely and completely shifted the momentum in SRH’s favour. His aggressive batting took the game away from Punjab Kings, and in the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 4 wicket victory.

