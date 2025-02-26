News
Last updated: February 26, 2025

‘One Last Time’ – MS Dhoni Stirs Speculation About His CSK Retirement After Wearing T-Shirt in Morse Code Ahead of IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former skipper MS Dhoni has stirred speculation over his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). On February 26, he wore a unique t-shirt while arriving in Chennai for the pre-season camp. The t-shirt reads “One Last Time” in Morse code.

The former Indian captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He continued to play for IPL and led his team to their fifth IPL title in 2023.

At the start of the 2024 season, Thala passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Dhoni still appears fit to play a few more seasons of the T20 league, his unique t-shirt has dropped a hint on his possible retirement from IPL too. The fans confirmed the Morse code using Open AI’s Chatgpt before the dramatic news spread like wildfire on social media.

More to follow…

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni

