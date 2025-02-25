MS Dhoni Makes A Massive Technical Change Ahead of IPL 2025

He is expected to the play the role of a finisher for CSK in this season.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran, MS Dhoni had a noteworthy Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with 161 runs in 14 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 220. With his brilliant cameos and sharp cricketing strategies over the years, Dhoni has led CSK to four out of their five titles.

Since his international debut in 2004, Dhoni has been known for using heavy bats. But for the upcoming IPL season, he has decided to use new bats to bring in some changes in his batting techniques.

According to New Indian Express, the 43-year-old might cut off some weight from his bat ahead of the season. Dhoni had previously increased the weight of his bat from the usual 1200 gm to 1300 gm after his U-19 days.

“Four bats have been delivered to Dhoni recently by Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt. Ltd., the cricket equipment company from Meerut. Each bat weighs around 1230 grams with the same shape as before”, reported a source.

Dhoni’s ex-teammate and close friend Suresh Raina also confirmed the same during India’s clash against Pakistan on February 23.

MS Dhoni joining date not revealed

The star finisher was set to join the team at the end of February. However, the Chennai-based IPL franchise has still not disclosed the date of his arrival to join the pre-season training camp.

“The schedule of training has not been finalised yet. Anyway, the MA Chidambaram Stadium cannot be used for training purposes till March 9 as the BCCI has given strict instructions to maintain the venue in optimal conditions,” a CSK management source stated.

