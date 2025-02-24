CSK Star Returns to Action for New Zealand After Recovering From Head Injury, Replaces Former CSK All-Rounder

Rachin Ravindra was hit on his head while fielding in the outfield during the tri-series before the competition to give everyone a scare.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Rachin Ravindra returns to action for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 fixture against Bangladesh. He replaces Daryl Mitchell, who is out due to illness.

With the ball after a toss win for Mitch Santner. Two changes to the XI as Rachin Ravindra returns in place of Daryl Mitchell who misses out due to illness. Kyle Jamieson comes in for Nathan Smith. Watch play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz 📺 LIVE scoring | https://t.co/vy2Mq8gMF5 📲 pic.twitter.com/d5d194m0Qe — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 24, 2025

Rachin Ravindra was hit on his head while fielding in the outfield during the tri-series before the competition to give everyone a scare. He had a headache for a few days but returned to the practice session before the Pakistan game on the opening day.

However, the team management didn’t want to rush him, so they kept Rachin out of the first game as a precautionary measure. Finally, he is fully fit and back on the field, and given the nature of this tournament, the next step will be to get among runs as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, New Zealand might want Daryl Mitchell to recover from his illness as soon as possible; he has been one of their premium batters across formats in the last few years. Daryl boasts a magnificent record at No.4 in ODIs and will be vital for the team as they enter the knockout phase, which looks certain after Pakistan’s defeat yesterday.

CSK relieved as Rachin Ravindra returns to action after a scary injury

Chennai Super Kings will also be relieved as Rachin Ravindra returns to action after that serious head injury. They bought him for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction and put massive trust in his abilities.

Hence, Rachin’s fitness is crucial for CSK’s chances, given he might bat in the top order in IPL 2025. He provides variety and superior skillsets to CSK, which will be crucial in home games for the Men in Yellow.

The southpaw also gained enough experience in IPL 2024 while featuring for the same side and will look to improve this time. He didn’t really have a great season with the willow, even if he showed flashes of brilliance in patches.

Rachin’s T20 game has improved massively since then, and he also had exposure to Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA last year. His acquisition was a long-term investment, and Rachin would want to prove his selection right after a quiet maiden IPL season in 2024.

