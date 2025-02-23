Kyle Jamieson replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.

Kyle Jamieson will replace the injured Lockie Ferguson for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The inclusion of Jamieson in the New Zealand squad might be a headache for India in their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 fixture. Looking back, Jamieson had bagged five wickets for 31 runs to knock them out in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.

The 30-year-old pacer will be returning to international cricket after a long span of 10 months. He last played an ODI against Bangladesh in September 2023. Shortly before the World Cup in India, he sustained a stress fracture on his back while playing in the home test series against South Africa.

A lot of hard work has been put into the comeback, explained Jamieson, as the pacer’s goal was to get back into the arena and face different forms of cricket once again.

“From the cricket point of view, it was great to be back in the park and just see where your game is at. I was always reasonably confident that part was going to be okay, but it’s just nice to obviously put it back into that arena”, stressed the former RCB bowler.

ALSO READ:

Kyle Jamieson’s Comeback

The pacer had replaced the injured Matt Henry in the 2023 ICC event. However, he did not play any matches in the tournament.

After his hiatus, the seamer participated in New Zealand’s domestic 50-over tournament. The pacer played all 12 matches and scalped 14 wickets at an average of 18.71 while representing Canterbury. Jamieson became the highest wicket-taker of the Super Smash Trophy.

Looking forward, New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24, before facing India on March 2 in Dubai. This will be the final group fixture ahead of the semi-finals set to take place on March 4 and 5. The top two teams will clash for the silverware in a thrilling final on March 9.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.