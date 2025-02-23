News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 23, 2025

How did Kyle Jamieson make his way back to the New Zealand team for Champions Trophy 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Kyle Jamieson replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.

Kyle Jamieson will replace the injured Lockie Ferguson for the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The inclusion of Jamieson in the New Zealand squad might be a headache for India in their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 fixture. Looking back, Jamieson had bagged five wickets for 31 runs to knock them out in the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021.

The 30-year-old pacer will be returning to international cricket after a long span of 10 months. He last played an ODI against Bangladesh in September 2023. Shortly before the World Cup in India, he sustained a stress fracture on his back while playing in the home test series against South Africa.

A lot of hard work has been put into the comeback, explained Jamieson, as the pacer’s goal was to get back into the arena and face different forms of cricket once again.

“From the cricket point of view, it was great to be back in the park and just see where your game is at. I was always reasonably confident that part was going to be okay, but it’s just nice to obviously put it back into that arena”, stressed the former RCB bowler.

ALSO READ: 

Kyle Jamieson’s Comeback

The pacer had replaced the injured Matt Henry in the 2023 ICC event. However, he did not play any matches in the tournament.

After his hiatus, the seamer participated in New Zealand’s domestic 50-over tournament. The pacer played all 12 matches and scalped 14 wickets at an average of 18.71 while representing Canterbury. Jamieson became the highest wicket-taker of the Super Smash Trophy.

Looking forward, New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24, before facing India on March 2 in Dubai. This will be the final group fixture ahead of the semi-finals set to take place on March 4 and 5. The top two teams will clash for the silverware in a thrilling final on March 9.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Kyle Jamieson
Lockie ferguson
New Zealand

Ravindra Jadeja

Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business
6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed rizwan

Axar Patel Castles Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Captain Falls Short Of Fifty In Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The Pakistan captain charged out of crease and spinner read it perfectly
6:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah Attends India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai, Receives ICC Awards Before Game

Jasprit Bumrah received his multiple ICC awards ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai.
4:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.

Axar Patel With Another Big Impact in Champions Trophy 2025! Makes a Lightning-Quick Reflexes To Catch Imam-Ul-Haq Short [WATCH]

Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
babar azam hardik pandya celebration

Hardik Pandya Gives Babar Azam a Cold Send Off After Dismissing Him in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

4:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Limps Off the Field! Massive Injury Scare For India During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

India are already without Bumrah and losing another frontline pacer will be a major blow.
3:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
