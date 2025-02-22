BAN vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, Match 6 – 24/02/2025

Match prediction for Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match 6 in Rawalpindi.

BAN vs NZ Predictions: Black Caps aim to seal the semi-final spot with two in two

New Zealand will be looking to secure the semi-final spot when they face Bangladesh in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Monday, February 24. The two teams from Group A will meet at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the action set to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BAN vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BAN vs NZ Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Bangladesh vs New Zealand match.

Mitchell Santner over 40.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Mitch Santner is one of the best spinners in limited overs cricket. He has taken 10 wickets the last five games, with three coming in the previous game. The left-arm orthodox spinner has 120 wickets in ODIs at an excellent economy of 4.84.

Kane Williamson over 38.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

The Kiwi batting star fell cheaply in the last game but had scored 225 runs from three innings in the tri-series. Williamson has over 7000 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 49.20 with 14 centuries.

New Zealand to hit most sixes – Stake @ 1.65, BET HERE

New Zealand boast of a much stronger batting unit. They have several batters who can clear the ropes with ease, such as Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known for flat pitches. The average first innings score in the last five ODIs at this venue reads 279. The most recent game played here in April 2023 saw Pakistan chase down 337 against New Zealand with ease. Expect a good surface for batting in this game.

ALSO READ:

BAN vs NZ Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch Bangladesh win the match 5.1 4.55 4.50 New Zealand win the match 1.17 1.20 1.19

Bangladesh win the match 1xBet 5.1 Stake 4.55 Parimatch 4.50 New Zealand win the match 1xBet 1.17 Stake 1.20 Parimatch 1.19

Head-to-Head Record BAN vs NZ

The head-to-head record between these two teams in the fifty-over format is heavily in favour of New Zealand. Out of 45 matches, the Kiwis have claimed 33 while Bangladesh have managed to win 11 games.

Bangladesh

The Bangla tigers fought hard with the ball but could not pose any real threat to India in the opening game. Batting first, they were in a critical situation with half the side down for just 35. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali put on a 154-run partnership before Ali was dismissed for 68. Hridoy went on to score a magnificent century to help his side reach 228. Rishad Hossain bagged 2 for 38 in 10 overs but Bangladesh just didn’t have enough on the board.

Possible XI: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand

The Black Caps kicked off their campaign with a 60-run victory against the hosts and could secure the spot in the semi-final with a win here. Will Young and Tom Latham were the architects of the win, scoring individual centuries. Defending 320, Will O’Rourke and Mitch Santner bagged three wickets each while Matt Henry picked two scalps. Rachin Ravindra did not play the previous game for precautionary reasons. With Young scoring a century, he might have to sit out again.

Possible XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke

Where to Watch BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won three of the last five ODIs played here. With dew likely to make some impact, you can expect the toss winner to opt to field first.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it could be cloudy throughout the day with around 90% cloud cover. However, rain shouldn’t be a threat with the radar predicting zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 49%, with wind gusts traveling up to 11 kmph. The temperature should range between 15 to 24 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

The bookmakers have placed New Zealand as strong favourites and understandably so. NZ head into this match with a 71% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Kane Williamson has had his struggles against Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. He has scored only 46 runs from 74 deliveries and has been dismissed twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.