Glenn Phillips
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Glenn Phillips Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in Champions Trophy 2025; WATCH

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Glenn Phillips took a stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in the Champions Trophy

Glenn Phillips

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took a spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday. William ORourke was bowling the 10th over of Pakistan’s 321-run chase. It was a short and wide ball from ORourke and Rizwan decided to go aggressively with the uppercut, only to find Phillips taking a blinder at point region with a flying effort.

As a result, Rizwan was dismissed for just three runs off 14 deliveries. Take a look at the video of the catch which is already a contender for Catch of the Tournament.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Karachi. Will Young and Tom Latham scored centuries to power the Black Caps to 320/5. Phillips too played his bit, scoring 61 off just 39 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes. Pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf collected two wickets each, whereas spinner Abrar Ahmed also picked up a wicket. Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam opened for the hosts in heir run chase.

Watch Glenn Phillips’ catch here

But, Pakistan were off to a slow start in their run chase after they posted just 22 runs for the lost of two wickets in the first powerplay. At the time of writing this report, Pakistan were 70/3 after 22 overs, with the hosts needing another 251 runs from 28 overs.

Pakistan, the reigning champions of the Champions Trophy, are hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, when the country co-hosted the ODI World Cup along with India and Sri Lanka. This edition of the Champions Trophy, however, is being held in a hybrid model. India will play all their matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai following their refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns. The Men in Blue will open the campaign with a Group A match against Bangladesh on Thursday. India will then lock horns against Pakistan on February 23 before taking on New Zealand on March 2.

Group B consists of Australia, England, South Africa and tournament debutants Afghanistan.

