Why Is Rachin Ravindra Not Playing for New Zealand in the Opening Match of Champions Trophy 2025 Against Pakistan?

New Zealand lost the toss and will bat first in Karachi in the Champions Trophy 2025 opening fixture. They have been dealing with a few injuries, and one of their key batters, Rachin Ravindra, is absent from the playing XI for this clash.

Rachin was hit on his head while playing against Pakistan in the tri-series earlier in the month and was ruled out of the tournament. He had a headache for a few days after this blow but has been recovering slowly.

He had a hit in the nets last night, where he looked comfortable, but the team management has decided not to rush him back. This would help him regain 100% fitness before returning to the fold.

It is wise to ensure no long-term damage to Rachin’s recovery after such a brutal blow, given such injuries often show their effect after a few days. However, Rachin might be fit for New Zealand’s next fixture against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday (February 24) since the team will have enough break between the two games.

Why is Rachin Ravindra crucial for New Zealand’s chances?

Rachin Ravindra is among the finest batters in this New Zealand side and opens the innings with Devon Conway. He is a natural hitter who knows the ODI tempo and has done well in this format.

He is equally capable against pace and spin and will thrive on these flat decks of Pakistan. As the initial few overs have shown, the surfaces are ideal for batting, and the outfield is rapid, making it a perfect combination for batters.

Rachin and Conway know each other’s game well and have formed a lethal partnership in a short span. Hence, Rachin’s availability is necessary as New Zealand prepare for crucial matches in the remaining tournament, which is fast-moving and highly unpredictable.

Will Young, who has been impressive in the international arena, has replaced him in the XI and is opening the innings for the Kiwis. Young and Conway are off to a stable start, and Pakistan have also bowled enough loose stuff to let them score freely early on.

