News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Grades Champions Trophy 2025 Teams: India and Another Team Tops With 85/100

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Former Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has made wild predictions on which teams will book a place in the Semi-Finals ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ashwin has chosen India and New Zealand to advance to the semi-finals from Group A while keeping aside the defending champions, Pakistan. For group B, he has chosen ODI World Cup 2023 champions Australia and their arch-rivals England.

Furthermore, he also graded the squads of each national team participating in the mega event. India and New Zealand topped the scorecard with 85/100 while England and Australia secured 81 and 78, respectively.

Afghanistan came fifth with a score of 70 while South Africa got 68 to be placed as sixth. The bottom two teams in Ashwin’s list are Pakistan (55) and Bangladesh (40).

Ravichandran Ashwin makes a valid point

India’s formidable spinner also expressed his concerns over key pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. He also noted another key factor that could be unfavourable for the national team.

“I’ll give them 85. I would given India a 90 had Bumrah been there because India is completely different with him in the mix. The only concern for India in my view is that all their games are in Dubai. Let’s say we lose all three tosses and are put into bat first because it’s chalk and cheese between day and night at this venue. So if opponents bat under lights, this 85 might start dropping”, stated Ashwin on his YouTube Channel.

Ashwin’s concerns come from the statistics that the teams who have opted to bat first have lost 20 out of 31 matches since 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC tournament will feature eight teams divided into two groups competing for the silverware from February 19. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Ravichandran Ashwin

Related posts

Strongest England Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

England Strongest Playing XI in Champions Trophy 2025 and All You Need To Know

They struggled in the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing seventh in the standings. Had they placed lower than eighth, they wouldn’t have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025.
6:59 pm
Sagar Paul
If Adam Zampa can do the heavy lifting in Champions Trophy 2025, Australia’s chances of succeeding in another ICC tournament will surge.

Champions Trophy 2025: An Uphill Task but Chance To Stamp His Authority for Adam Zampa

As big a responsibility as he has, Zampa has an opportunity to seal his authority further and show why he is among the finest wrist spinners of this generation.
5:27 pm
Darpan Jain

‘Will Be Performing Like The Champion Player He Always Has Been’: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach

The right-handed batter has notched up 529 runs in 13 CT matches.
6:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
Babar_Azam

Where Will Babar Azam Bat For Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025?

His batting position for Champions Trophy had been a debatable topic recently.
4:48 pm
Vishnu PN

Ranking the Champions Trophy 2025 Squads: From Best to Worst by Key Factors

The top-order batters play a crucial role in deciding how fluently the innings will progress.
4:30 pm
Darpan Jain
New Zealand ODI Team

Champions Trophy 2025: Punjab Kings Pacer Ruled Out; Kyle Jamieson Replaces Him In New Zealand Squad

1:02 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy