BCCI Takes U-Turn, Set To Allow Player Families for Champions Trophy 2025 With One Condition

BCCI changes its decision, set to allow players’ families for the 2025 Champions Trophy but with one condition.

After India’s loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last month and concerns over players overusing travel privileges, the BCCI has introduced a 10-point plan to bring more discipline and improvement to the team. There was a time when Indian cricketers would travel with their wives and families for entire overseas tours, but that is no longer the case.

As part of these changes, a new travel policy has been implemented, which will take effect from the ICC Champions Trophy, starting Wednesday in Pakistan and Dubai. The tournament will run until March 9, with India set to play all three of their group matches in Dubai. If Rohit Sharma’s team reaches the semifinals or final, those matches will also take place in Dubai.

Indian Players Allowed to Bring Family for One Match

Earlier, there were reports that Indian players would not be granted permission to bring their wives or family members along with them for the Champions Trophy. But a source from the BCCI informed Dainik Jagran that if the player desires to bring their family to Dubai, they can do so for one game.

India will play Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

The source further added that a top team management member had a word with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia before departing for Dubai. As the tournament is comparatively short, it was agreed that players can apply in advance for a particular match if they want their families with them.

No Families Traveled with Team Initially

The team management was supposed to submit a list to the BCCI regarding player requests. A BCCI official confirmed that the entire team is already in Dubai, which is why no family members traveled with them initially. As per the current rule, each player is allowed to bring their family for just one match. However, the official did not reveal whether any player had made such a request yet.

He further stated that it is up to the players to decide for which match they want their family to join them. Many might choose not to bring their families for such a short tournament.

Under BCCI’s new travel policy, if the team stays outside India for 45 days or more, a player’s wife and children can stay with them for a maximum of two weeks. For shorter tours, the limit is one week. If a player wishes to extend this duration, they need approval from the coach, captain, and GM of operations. Any additional expenses beyond the permitted period will not be covered by the BCCI.

