News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
BCCI Takes U-Turn, Set To Allow Player Families For Champions Trophy 2025 With One Condition
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 18, 2025

BCCI Takes U-Turn, Set To Allow Player Families for Champions Trophy 2025 With One Condition

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Earlier, there were reports that Indian players would not be granted permission to bring their wives or family members along with them for the Champions Trophy.

BCCI Takes U-Turn, Set To Allow Player Families For Champions Trophy 2025 With One Condition

BCCI changes its decision, set to allow players’ families for the 2025 Champions Trophy but with one condition.

After India’s loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last month and concerns over players overusing travel privileges, the BCCI has introduced a 10-point plan to bring more discipline and improvement to the team. There was a time when Indian cricketers would travel with their wives and families for entire overseas tours, but that is no longer the case.

As part of these changes, a new travel policy has been implemented, which will take effect from the ICC Champions Trophy, starting Wednesday in Pakistan and Dubai. The tournament will run until March 9, with India set to play all three of their group matches in Dubai. If Rohit Sharma’s team reaches the semifinals or final, those matches will also take place in Dubai.

Indian Players Allowed to Bring Family for One Match

Earlier, there were reports that Indian players would not be granted permission to bring their wives or family members along with them for the Champions Trophy. But a source from the BCCI informed Dainik Jagran that if the player desires to bring their family to Dubai, they can do so for one game.

India will play Bangladesh on February 20, Pakistan on February 23, and New Zealand on March 2.

The source further added that a top team management member had a word with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia before departing for Dubai. As the tournament is comparatively short, it was agreed that players can apply in advance for a particular match if they want their families with them.

ALSO READ :

Sam Konstas Reminds of Jasprit Bumrah Duel With Reverse Lap vs Scott Boland off Second Ball of Shield Game [WATCH]
3 Players Who Could Replace Rishabh Pant in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad
Former Pakistan cricketer slams PCB chief, says Men in Green have ‘many loopholes’ ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

No Families Traveled with Team Initially

The team management was supposed to submit a list to the BCCI regarding player requests. A BCCI official confirmed that the entire team is already in Dubai, which is why no family members traveled with them initially. As per the current rule, each player is allowed to bring their family for just one match. However, the official did not reveal whether any player had made such a request yet.

He further stated that it is up to the players to decide for which match they want their family to join them. Many might choose not to bring their families for such a short tournament.

Under BCCI’s new travel policy, if the team stays outside India for 45 days or more, a player’s wife and children can stay with them for a maximum of two weeks. For shorter tours, the limit is one week. If a player wishes to extend this duration, they need approval from the coach, captain, and GM of operations. Any additional expenses beyond the permitted period will not be covered by the BCCI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Indian Cricket Team

Related posts

rishabh pant injury champions trophy 2025 replacement Shivam dube Sanju Samson yashasvi Jaiswal riyan Parag

3 Players Who Could Replace Rishabh Pant in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

We take a look at three players who could replace Rishabh Pant in India's Chmpions Trophy squad.
8:41 am
Vishnu PN
Pakistan Cricket Team

Former Pakistan cricketer slams PCB chief, says Men in Green have ‘many loopholes’ ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

He has questioned the team's chances of winning the Champions Trophy
10:59 pm
Vishnu PN
New Zealand should qualify for the semifinal at least, piping Pakistan and Bangladesh, in the Champions Trophy 2025.

How Will New Zealand Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

If there’s any team that always punches above their weight in ICC events, they are New Zealand.
9:46 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammad Nabi

Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes U-Turn on Quitting ODIs After Champions Trophy 2025 To Play With His Son

Mohammad Nabi has made a U-turn on his decision to retire from ODIs.
9:25 pm
Vishnu PN
Indian Cricket Team

Will India play Champions Trophy 2025 matches in fresh Dubai pitches? Here’s what a report suggests

India could reportedly play their Champions Trophy matches on fresh Dubai pitches.
8:00 pm
Vishnu PN

Former Bangladesh Opener Reckons Mohammed Shami ‘A Big Threat’ Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

He has picked up 197 wickets in 102 ODIs so far.
7:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy