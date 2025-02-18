News
Sam Konstas Reminds of Jasprit Bumrah Duel With Reverse Lap vs Scott Boland off Second Ball of Shield Game
watch
Last updated: February 18, 2025

Sam Konstas Reminds of Jasprit Bumrah Duel With Reverse Lap vs Scott Boland off Second Ball of Shield Game [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This reverse lap has become one of his signature shots, which he attempts in almost every match, often successfully earning a boundary or a six.

Sam Konstas Reminds of Jasprit Bumrah Duel With Reverse Lap vs Scott Boland off Second Ball of Shield Game

Sam Konstas, representing New South Wales, executed a reverse lap shot against Scott Boland on only the second ball of the Shield match against Victoria, reminding everyone of Jasprit Bumrah’s famous battle.

Left out of Australia’s Test series against Sri Lanka, Konstas came back home and last week scored a brilliant century in a One Day Cup match against Queensland.

Konstas Executes Reverse Lap Against Boland

But this week, during the Shield game against Victoria at the SCG, Konstas faced Boland in the first over of the match. On the second ball, he brought out the reverse lap, a shot he had previously played against Jasprit Bumrah earlier in the season, sending Boland’s delivery over the slips to deep third.

This reverse lap has become one of his signature shots, which he attempts in almost every match, often successfully earning a boundary or a six. During the Boxing Day Test against India, in his debut match, he tried the same shot against Bumrah and got positive results.

ALSO READ:

But Boland had the last laugh. In the next over, he went fuller, and Konstas moved across his stumps to play what was essentially a sweep shot. However, he missed the ball and was bowled. Sam Konstas scored 10 runs from seven balls.

Speaking about the match, at the time of writing this report, New South Wales, batting first, were 130 for six. Nic Maddinson scored 33, and Kurtis Patterson contributed 37 runs, while the rest of the batters failed to deliver. For Victoria, Scott Boland was the standout bowler, picking up four wickets, while Fergus O’Neill and Mitch Perry took one wicket each.

Jasprit Bumrah
Sam Konstas
Scott Boland

